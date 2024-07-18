Bangladesh Protests: India Issues Advisory For Citizens, Students Amid Unrest

Amid the ongoing protests in Bangladesh, the Indian Embassy in Dhaka has advised members of the Indian community and students to refrain from stepping outside their houses.
"In view of the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, the Indian community members and Indian students in Bangladesh are advised to avoid travel and minimise their movement outside their living premises," read the official statement issued by India in Bangaldesh.
The Indian High Commission in Dhaka has also issued emergency helpline numbers for Indian nationals to use in urgent matters and assistance.
Bangladesh Protests: Emergency Helplines For Indians
High Commission In Dhaka - +880-1937400591
Assistant High Commission Of India In Chittagong - +880-1814654797 / +880-1814654799
Assistant High Commission Of India In Rajshahi - +880-1788148696
Assistant High Commission Of India In Sylhet - +880-1313076411
Assistant High Commission Of India In Khulna - +880-1812817799
All numbers shared above are also reachable through Whatsapp
Bangladesh Student Protests: 6 Killed Amid Clashes, Unrest
A total of six students have bene killed since Tuesday after clashes broke out between student communities and police officials. University and college students all across the country marched out and called for the scrapping of the reservation system for government jobs, especially the "war heroes" quota.
The system, which was scrapped in 2018 by PM Hasina, was reinstated in June 2024 following an order from the Bangladesh Supreme Court.
The widespread unrest has also prompted the closure of all schools and colleges across the country "until further notice".