Bangladesh Protests: India Issues Advisory For Citizens, Students Amid Unrest

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka has also issued emergency helpline numbers for Indian nationals to use in urgent matters and assistance.

Bangladesh Protests: Emergency Helplines For Indians

High Commission In Dhaka - +880-1937400591

Assistant High Commission Of India In Chittagong - +880-1814654797 / +880-1814654799

Assistant High Commission Of India In Rajshahi - +880-1788148696

Assistant High Commission Of India In Sylhet - +880-1313076411

Assistant High Commission Of India In Khulna - +880-1812817799

All numbers shared above are also reachable through Whatsapp