Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Baghel Writes To Gehlot, Seeks Land In Kota For Construction Of Hostel For Chhattisgarh Students

In a letter to Gehlot, who is in Raipur to attend the Congress’ three-day plenary session that began on Friday, Baghel said a large number of students from Chhattisgarh stay put in Kota for pursuing coaching in various courses.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel accuses BJP Bhopal candidate of stabbing a man in 2001.
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel writes a letter to Ashok Gehlot File Photo

Updated: 24 Feb 2023 5:38 pm

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday requested his Rajasthan peer Ashok Gehlot to allot an acre of land free of cost in Rajasthan’s Kota city for a hostel for students from the central state pursuing coaching there, officials said.

In a letter to Gehlot, who is in Raipur to attend the Congress’ three-day plenary session that began on Friday, Baghel said a large number of students from Chhattisgarh stay put in Kota for pursuing coaching in various courses.

Both states are currently being governed by the Congress. Kota is home to a massive coaching industry worth Rs 6,000 crore. Last year, nearly 2 lakh students enrolled in various coaching institutes, mostly focussing on JEE and NEET, in the city.

For the convenience of such students from Chhattisgarh, the state government is keen to construct a hostel there, Baghel said. The CM also urged Gehlot to provide a plot of about one acre at no cost to the Chhattisgarh government at a place not far from the coaching institutes in Kota for the hostel, said his letter.

National
