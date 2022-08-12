Friday, Aug 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: 'Badhe Chalo' Grand Finale In Delhi Today, Says Ministry Of Culture

Badhe Chalo is a youth-centric activation conceived by the Ministry of Culture to instill a deeper sense of love for the country, amongst young hearts.

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Aug 2022 9:00 am

The grand finale of a youth-centric activation programme conceived by the Ministry of Culture as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' to "instill a deeper sense of love for the country" will be hosted in Delhi on Saturday, officials said.

'Badhe Chalo' has been organised since August 5, and has witnessed seven days of power-packed performances across 70 cities of India, the ministry said.

It will culminate with a grand finale on Saturday at the Talkatora Stadium, in the evening, the ministry said in a statement.

What is Badhe Chalo initiative?

''Badhe Chalo' is a youth-centric activation conceived by the Ministry of Culture to instill a deeper sense of love for the country, amongst young hearts. This finale will be a spectacular star-studded event with performances by Indian Idols Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal," it said.

Related stories

'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' Turning Into Mass Movement: Prime Minister Modi

PM Modi Claims 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' Turning Into Mass Movement

'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' Celebration: Amit Shah Urges People To Hoist National Flag

The event will be graced by the Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur and Chief Guest Union Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy as the Guest of Honour, the ministry said.

As the fervour of "Har Ghar Tiranga" is picking up across the country after the clarion call of Prime Minister, 'Badhe Chalo' has added to the excitement with mass participation from Itanagar, Dimapur, Imphal in the east to the Wagah Border, Surat, Goa, Daman in the west and from Srinagar and Jammu in north to Chennai and Bengaluru in south, and even the remotest places like Daman and Port Blair, it added.

"Badhe Chalo movement received encouraging response from the youth of our  nation in a way that resonates with them i.e. through song and dance. The Wagah Border event was a sight to behold and remember. In most places, crowds joined in the flash dance making it even more spectacular. The 'Badhe Chalo' anthem has been appreciated by one and all, both young and old," the culture ministry said. 
 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National 75 Years Of Independence Badhe Chalo Union Ministry Of Culture Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Youth Har Ghar Tiranga
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Laal Singh Chaddha': Trolls Must Watch Films Before Jumping Onto Conclusions

'Laal Singh Chaddha': Trolls Must Watch Films Before Jumping Onto Conclusions

Watch Out Before You Take A Lucrative Low-Interest Housing Loan From A Developer

Watch Out Before You Take A Lucrative Low-Interest Housing Loan From A Developer