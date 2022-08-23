Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Azad Kashmir Remarks: Kerala Court Orders Probe Against K T Jaleel

The directive of the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Thiruvalla came on a plea filed by RSS Pathanamthitta district leader Arun Mohan seeking legal action against Jaleel for his alleged anti-national remarks.

Kerala court orders probe
Kerala court orders probe Representative Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Aug 2022 7:45 pm

A court in Kerala on Tuesday directed the police to register a case against former Minister and ruling LDF MLA K T Jaleel for his recent controversial remarks on Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The directive of the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Thiruvalla came on a plea filed by RSS Pathanamthitta district leader Arun Mohan seeking legal action against Jaleel for his alleged "anti-national remarks."

Related stories

Durand Cup 2022: Odisha FC Beat Kerala Blasters In Clash Of ISL Outfits

Kerala Government Working To Check Cyber Crimes Against Children: CM Tells Assembly

Protests At Vizhinjam Port Seems 'Pre-planned Agitation': Kerala CM

The court has directed the SHO Keezhvaipur police station to register a case against Jaleel and investigate the matter, counsel for the petitioner, V Jinachandran, told PTI.

In his Facebook post during his visit to the valley on August 12, the Kerala MLA had said, "The part of Kashmir annexed to Pakistan was known as 'Azad Kashmir' and it was an area where the Pakistan government does not have direct control."

Jaleel, who was a Minister in the previous CPI(M)-led LDF government, had said "Indian adheena Jammu and Kashmir (India-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir) consists of parts of Jammu, Kashmir Valley and Ladakh."

He later withdrew his controversial Facebook post.Several people, especially BJP leaders, had come out against his post. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Azad Kashmir Remarks LDF MLA K T Jaleel Jammu And Kashmir Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) Anti-national Remarks CPI(M)-led LDF Government Kerala Court
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sonali Phogat Death: Lesser-Known Facts About The Former ‘Bigg Boss’ Contestant

Sonali Phogat Death: Lesser-Known Facts About The Former ‘Bigg Boss’ Contestant

Mumbai Terror Attacks: What Happened On 26/11?

Mumbai Terror Attacks: What Happened On 26/11?