Wednesday, Jan 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Aviation Ministry Notifies Drone Certification Scheme To Boost Indigenous Manufacturing

The PLI scheme came as a follow-through of the liberalised Drone Rules, 2021, released by the MoCA on August 25, 2021.

Aviation Ministry Notifies Drone Certification Scheme To Boost Indigenous Manufacturing
Aviation Ministry Notifies Drone Certification Scheme To Boost Indigenous Manufacturing - PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Jan 2022 8:27 pm

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Wednesday notified a drone certification scheme to ensure minimum safety and quality requirements as it will boost indigenous manufacturing, an official statement said.

"The drone certification scheme notified on January 26, 2022, under Rule 7 of the liberalized Drone Rules 2021, will help in simpler, faster and transparent type-certification of drones," the MoCA said on Twitter.

Along with the liberalized drone rules, airspace map, the PLI (production-linked incentive) scheme and, the single window DigitalSky Platform will help the drone manufacturing industry in India grow, it stated. 

Related stories

PM Modi Condoles Demise Of France’s Kathakali Patron Milena Salvini

PM Modi To Host First India-Central Asia Summit In Virtual Mode Tomorrow

Delhi Records 7,498 New COVID-19 Cases, 29 Deaths; Positivity Rate At 10.59 Per Cent

"Another step in making India the drone hub of the world by 2030," it mentioned. The MoCA had on September 16 last year approved a PLI scheme for drones and drone components with an allocation of Rs 120 crore spread over three financial years. 

The PLI scheme came as a follow-through of the liberalised Drone Rules 2021, released by the MoCA on August 25, 2021. The certification criteria mentioned in the drone certification scheme (DCS) -- which was notified on Wednesday -- will apply to indigenous drone manufacturers, assemblers as well as importers, the MoCA noted.

The objective of this DCS is to provide the minimum requirements for airworthiness -- safety and security requirements -- for drones and enable their evaluation for certification, it mentioned.

A multi-stakeholder steering committee (MSC) chaired by a known professional, respected by government and industry alike, will oversee the scheme, along with a QCI (Quality Control of India) secretariat, it stated.

This MSC will also be supported by a technical committee (TC) and a certification committee (CC) that will be constituted by the QCI, the MoCA mentioned.

The manufacturer, while applying for certification of a drone, will have to submit various data and test results on topics such as weight, type of launch and recovery mechanism installed, speed, range, endurance, battery performance, type of material used in construction, according to the MoCA.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Aviation Ministry Of Civil Aviation Civil Aviation Minister Drones India
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Centre Considering To Repeal AFSPA From Nagaland: CM Neiphiu Rio

Centre Considering To Repeal AFSPA From Nagaland: CM Neiphiu Rio

Dhankar-WB Govt Spat: Speaker Biman Banerjee Seeks Footage Of Governor's Assembly Press Meet 

BSF's Women Daredevils Perform Acrobatics With Social Messages

PM Modi Condoles Demise Of France’s Kathakali Patron Milena Salvini

PM Modi To Host First India-Central Asia Summit In Virtual Mode Tomorrow

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reacts after winning the second set against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 10: Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, Iga Swiatek Enter Semis

The people purchase Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar buy statues after paying their tributes on his death anniversary, at Chaityabhoomi, Shivaji Park, Dadar

Remembering Father Of Constitution Dr B R Ambedkar On Republic Day

Walls of New Delhi's Rajpath painted with iconic figures of freedom fighters

Wall Paintings At Rajpath On 73rd Republic Day

Glimpses of Republic Day Parade 2022, at Rajpath in New Delhi.

In Pictures | Republic Day Parade 2022

People throw snowballs each other on the snow-covered park in Istanbul, Turkey.

Heavy Snowstorm Continues In Turkey