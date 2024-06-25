National

Delhi Water Crisis: Atishi Admitted To LNJP Hospital; Blood Sugar Drops To 43, Weight Decreases | Details

In a previous statement, the Aam Admi Party (AAP) said that Delhi Water Minister Atishi's weight and blood pressure were decreasing rapidly amid the indefinite hunger strike over Delhi's water crisis. Furthermore, the party had also notified that her blood sugar level had decreased by 28 units on the fourth day as compared to the first day of the hunger strike

X/@AamAdmi Party
Delhi Water Minister Atishi being taken to LNJP hospital | Photo: X/@AamAdmi Party
info_icon

Amid her indefinite hunger strike over the aggravating water scarcity scenario in the national capital, Delhi Water Minister Atishi has been admitted to the ICU of Delhi's LNJP hospital on Tuesday as her health condition continued to exacerbate.

According to the Aam Admi Party's official statement on X, "Her blood sugar level dropped to 43 at midnight and to 36 at 3 AM, after which LNJP Hospital doctors advised immediate hospitalization. She has not eaten anything for the last five days and is on an indefinite hunger strike demanding Haryana government to release Delhi's share of water."

Delhi Water Minister Atishi begins her 'Water Satyagraha' on Friday | - X/@AtishiAAP
Delhi Water Crisis: Atishi Begins Indefinite Hunger Strike, Sunita Kejriwal Comes Out In Support | Details

BY Outlook Web Desk

In a previous statement, the AAP said that Atishi's weight and blood pressure were decreasing rapidly.

"Water Minister Atishi's weight is also decreasing unexpectedly. Before sitting on hunger strike on 21st June, her weight was 65.8 kg which has come down to 63.6 kg on the fourth day of the hunger strike. That is, her weight has decreased by 2.2 kg in just 4 days," the statement said.

Delhi water crisis: Atishi conducts inspection - PTI
Delhi Water Crisis: Atishi Warns Of Hunger Strike, Asks PM Modi For Solution By June 21

BY Outlook Web Desk

Furthermore, the party had also notified that her blood sugar level had decreased by 28 units on the fourth day as compared to the first day of the hunger strike.

"Along with this, her blood pressure level has also decreased. Doctors have described the speed at which Water Minister Atishi's blood sugar level, blood pressure and weight have decreased as dangerous. Along with this, Minister Atishi's urine ketone level of water is also increasing. Such an increase in the amount of ketone in her body will be dangerous for her health," it said.

Water being distributed from a tanker in Delhi | - PTI
Delhi Double Whammy: National Capital Grapples With Acute Water Crisis Amid Extreme Heatwave| Top Points

BY Outlook Web Desk

Earlier, refusing to be treated at a hospital, Atishi said, "My blood pressure and sugar levels are dropping and my weight has gone down. Ketone level is very high which can have harmful effects in the long run. No matter how much my body suffers, I will continue the fast till Haryana releases water."

However, according to the ruling AAP, doctors advised Atishi to be admitted to a hospital in view of her deteriorating health.

Delhi Police Use Water Cannon To Control Protest Over Water Crisis | - PTI Screengrab
Watch The Irony: Delhi Police Use Water Cannon To Control Protest Over Water Crisis

BY Outlook Web Desk

Claiming that Delhi was getting 100 MGD less water for the last three weeks which affected 28 lakh people, Atishi announced the indefinite hunger strike.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena after a meeting with a delegation of AAP leaders on Sunday said Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has assured that he will look into whether his state can provide extra water to the city.

