National

At 39.4 Deg C, Delhi Sees Hottest Day Since Jan

The national capital recorded 39.1 degrees Celsius on April 11, the second highest maximum temperature so far this season.

Advertisement

Delhi experiences hottest day since Jan
info_icon

Mercury rose to 39.4 degrees Celsius in Delhi on Friday, recording the highest maximum temperature since January, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The national capital recorded 39.1 degrees Celsius on April 11, the second highest maximum temperature so far this season.

According to IMD data, the maximum temperature in Delhi has been near 40 degrees Celsius for the past four days.

The relative humidity oscillated between 72 per cent and 26 per cent during the day.

The weather office has forecast generally cloudy skies on Saturday, with light rain, dust storms, and thunder showers accompanied by gusty winds during the evening.

Advertisement

The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to settle at 23 and 38 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The heat index forecast for the next 24 hours is expected to be less than 40 degrees Celsius.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sports World: OJ Simpson Dies At 76; Mohun Bagan Thrash Bengaluru FC 4-0 In ISL
  2. 5 Celebs Who Conquered The Entertainment World After 'MTV Splitsvilla'
  3. Park Bo-ram Dies At 30: K-Pop Singer, Renowned For 'Reply 1988' Track, Found Dead At Home, Cause Unknown
  4. Sarah Jane Dias: 5 Interesting Facts About The Former Miss India
  5. MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  6. Elections 2024: Voters Want Jobs And Lower Prices, Survey Shows
  7. Sports World LIVE: MC Mary Kom Resigns As India's Chef De Mission For Paris 2024
  8. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch