Thursday, Sep 01, 2022
Association Plea To Ensure Safety Of Tamil Nadu Fishermen At Sea

With the fishermen from Rameswaram continuing to be at the receiving end, the mechanized boat fishermen association here on Thursday urged the government to safeguard their property and livelihood from repeated attacks by the Sri Lankan navy.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Sep 2022 6:21 pm

With the fishermen from Rameswaram continuing to be at the receiving end, the mechanized boat fishermen association here on Thursday urged the government to safeguard their property and livelihood from repeated attacks by the Sri Lankan navy.

Citing the latest incident of never-ending atrocities on them, a leader of the association said fishermen from Rameswaram who set out in 456 boats for fishing on Wednesday had a nightmarish experience when the Sri Lankan navy destroyed their fishing nets.

As a result, all the men had to return home fearing for their lives, said P Sesu Raja, leader of the mechanized boat fishermen association.

Each boatman incurred a loss of Rs 50,000 as a result of the navy personnel's action, he said, and claimed that the Lankan navy's atrocities against the Tamil Nadu fishermen appeared to continue unabated.

The fisherfolks from Rameswaram and those from the coastal districts in Tamil Nadu have pitched their hopes on the State and Central governments to ensure the safety of Tamil Nadu fishermen and their property at sea, he said. 

(Inputs from PTI)

