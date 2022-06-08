Wednesday, Jun 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Assam Widens Frontline-worker Category For Covid Booster Dose

The Assam government has widened the categories of front-line workers to fit more people that are at a higher risk of contracting the virus.

Assam Widens Frontline-worker Category For Covid Booster Dose
Booster dose of COVID-19 vaccination being administered tp increase the efficacy of the vaccine. PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Jun 2022 5:29 pm

Amidst rising COVID-19 cases, the Assam government has widened the ambit of the 'frontline worker' category, allowing more people to be included in the 18-59 age bracket for booster doses at state-run vaccine centers.

The Assam Health & Family Welfare Department now identifies government employees, bank staff, media personnel, legal professionals, and people in the transport, energy, communication, medicine production, and e-commerce sectors, as frontline workers to facilitate booster doses for them. Issuing a set of detailed guidelines on June 4, which were made available to the media on Wednesday, Health & Family Welfare Department Principal Secretary Avinash P Joshi said the new categorization was necessary, as some people are likely to be at the highest risk of contracting the virus, given their professional duties. 

Vulnerable groups like street vendors, the transgender community, and members of religious institutions like priests have also been listed as FLWs.

Related stories

Glimpses Of The Colourful Baikho Festivities In Assam

BE's COVID-19 Vaccine Corbevax Gets DCGI Nod As Heterologous Booster Dose

Assam Floods: No New Deaths, Affected People Down To 68,000


"In the view of the steady increase of COVID-19 cases in few states, need is felt for widening the coverage of precaution dose amongst person(s) or group(s) of persons based on the work they perform, which is essential in nature or involves the maintenance or crucial infrastructure and services," he said. Daily coronavirus infections in India were recorded above 5,000 after 93 days taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,31,90,282, while the active cases rose to 28,857, according to the Union Health Ministry.


Public and private bank staff have also been bracketed as FLWs, along with people connected with transport, communication, media, legal services, and e-commerce for the booster doses. Besides, the Assam government included people working in critical industries like oil and gas, coal, power, and medicine production in the group of FLWs.

Tags

National Booster Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Assam Government Front Line Workers Assam Health & Family Welfare Department Avinash P Joshi Transgender Community Precaution Dose Assam
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

World Of Translations | Beyond Booker: Our World In Their Words

World Of Translations | Beyond Booker: Our World In Their Words

Kerala Government Recommends To Governor To Convene Assembly From June 27

Kerala Government Recommends To Governor To Convene Assembly From June 27