Friday, Aug 19, 2022
Home National

Assam To Spend Rs 300 Crore To Upgrade Judicial Infrastructure In Districts

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that his government will spend Rs 300 crore in the next three years for developing and upgrading the infrastructure of the district and sub-divisional courts in the state.

Himanta Biswa Sarmas press conference
Himanta Biswa Sarmas press conference Photo: PTI

Updated: 19 Aug 2022 7:14 pm

He also urged people to move courts only for serious matters and not overburden the judiciary with frivolous cases.

He also urged people to move courts only for serious matters and not overburden the judiciary with frivolous cases.

“The state government will spend a total of Rs 300 crore in the next three years to develop and upgrade the infrastructure of the district and sub-divisional judicial courts,” Sarma said at the inauguration of the newly constructed court building of Barpeta district.

Gauhati High Court Chief Justice R M Chhaya was present on the occasion.

Sarma appealed to the people to opt for an out-of-court, traditional system of solving disputes through mediation by family elders in less serious matters so that the formal judicial system can dedicate its workforce and time to issues of serious nature such as murder and rape.

“Cases of less serious nature are burdening the judiciary, leading to justice for victims of heinous crimes getting delayed,” he said.

Referring to ancient religious scriptures, the chief minister emphasized the need for all to work towards achieving a society that is just, lawful, and humane.

(Inputs from PTI)

