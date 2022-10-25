Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Assam BJP Leader Sukumar Biswas Dies After A Prolonged Illness

After a prolonged illness, BJP leader and Assam Linguistic Minority Development Board vice chairman Sukumar Biswas died at a hospital here on Tuesday.   

Assam BJP Leader Sukumar Biswas Dies After A Prolonged Illness
Assam BJP Leader Sukumar Biswas Dies After A Prolonged Illness PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Oct 2022 7:52 pm

BJP leader and vice chairman of Assam Linguistic Minority Development Board Sukumar Biswas died at a hospital here on Tuesday after a prolonged illness, authorities of the state-run facility said.   

Biswas, a state secretary of the BJP, was suffering from cancer and died at the Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH).

Condoling his death, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Biswas will be remembered for his commitment towards the overall uplift of the Bengali community in the state. 
Biswas was 50. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Born in Barpeta, Biswas received his Master's degree from Gauhati University and was involved in social work. 

He was also a former president of the All Assam Bengali Youth and Students Federation (AABYSF). 
 

Tags

National BJP Sukumar SUKUMAR BISWAS Assam Died BJP Leader Linguistic Minority Development Board Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma AABYSF
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Kantara' Beats 'KGF' To Become Second Biggest Kannada Film

'Kantara' Beats 'KGF' To Become Second Biggest Kannada Film

The Political Implications of Bru Votes In Tripura 

The Political Implications of Bru Votes In Tripura 