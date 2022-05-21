Saturday, May 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Assam-Arunachal Border Dispute Likely To Be Resolved By Next Year: Amit Shah

The governments of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam were working for an amicable and permanent resolution of the inter-state boundary dispute, said the Union Home Minister.

Assam-Arunachal Border Dispute Likely To Be Resolved By Next Year: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 May 2022 4:40 pm

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the inter-state boundary dispute between Arunachal Pradesh and Assam is likely to be resolved by next year.

Asserting that efforts are underway to make Northeast insurgency-free, he claimed 9,000 militants from the region have surrendered during the last eight years of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

Addressing the golden jubilee celebrations of Ramakrishna Mission School at Narottam Nagar in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh, Shah said that the Centre is committed to bringing peace and development to the region.

Related stories

Universities Should Not Become Spaces For Ideological Conflict: Amit Shah

Meghalaya CM To Meet Amit Shah Over Assam-Meghalaya Border Dispute

Arunachal Pradesh CM Says Working To Resolve Border Dispute With Assam

He said that the governments of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam were working for an amicable and permanent resolution of the inter-state boundary dispute.

"Youths of Northeast no longer carry guns and petrol bombs. They are now carrying laptops and are launching startups. This is the path of development that the Centre has envisaged for the region," he said.

"Manipur, which was earlier known for bandhs and blockades for more than 200 days a year, is now witnessing a sea of change without any bandh during the last five years of BJP rule in the state," he said.

Shah said that the insurgency in the Bodoland region of Assam was resolved through the signing of the Bodo Peace Accord.

"Surrender of militant groups in Tripura and resolving of the Bru refugee issue was undertaken by the Modi government. The Union Home Ministry has taken initiatives to bring peace to Assam's Karbi Anglong," he said.

The Union home minister said that a three-pronged agenda has been prepared for the development of the Northeast.

"Firstly, we would preserve and promote the indigenous cultures and languages of the region. Secondly, we want to end all disputes among the northeastern states and make it free from insurgency and thirdly, we want to make the eight states the most developed in the country," he added. 

Tags

National Border Dispute Assam-Arunachal Border Dispute Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Bodo Peace Accord 2020 Union Home Minister Amit Shah Assam Arunachal Pradesh Arunachal Pradesh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Dalithood’ In Kollywood: The Dalit Magic In Tamil Cinema

‘Dalithood’ In Kollywood: The Dalit Magic In Tamil Cinema

Dalal Street Week Ahead: Markets To Remain Volatile, Nifty Seen In Range Of 15,700-16,400, Say Analysts

Dalal Street Week Ahead: Markets To Remain Volatile, Nifty Seen In Range Of 15,700-16,400, Say Analysts