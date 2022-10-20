Ask For Rights As Citizens, Not In Name Of Religion: Kerala Governor Urges People

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Thursday said the Constitution ensures the rights of all citizens and appealed to people to not get divided in the name of religion.

He was delivering the Padma Bhushan Late Maulana Abdul Karim Parekh Memorial Lecture at the Nagpur University on the theme 'Peace and harmony among different religious communities for the progress of the nation'.

"In the Constitution, all rights belong to citizens. In the name of religion, there is freedom, not rights. Do you ask for rights in the name of religion? From the British era, we have been in the habit of asking for rights in the name of religion. You should ask for rights as citizens, as Indians. Your rights are ensured by the Constitution," he said.

Hailing the rich culture of India and the brotherhood among people of different faiths, Khan said the country was partitioned in the name of religion and asked people to tell those still trying for such divisions that "we are all one".

"The British divided us. They told Hindus they would get a larger share if they behaved. They told Muslims also they would get a bigger share if they behaved. One was looking at a profit at the other's loss," he said.

Asserting that its people were the owners of the country, Khan said nothing can happen now in such a manner that a Hindu will profit and a Muslim will be at a loss.

"If gas connections are being distributed in a government scheme, it will be distributed to all," he asserted, adding that all religions teach peace and harmony.

(Inputs from PTI)