As Congress Questions Manipur CM's One-On-One Meeting with PM Modi; Reports Confirm High-Level Meet

The Congress wants to know if Singh used the opportunity to discuss the situation in Manipur, which has been affected by violence, and to invite PM Modi to visit the state.

The Congress party questioned whether Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who attended two meetings led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi the previous day, also had a private meeting with him.

Meanwhile some reports suggested that the high-level meeting may have happened in Delhi.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the Manipur chief minister attends the NITI Aayog meeting in New Delhi on Saturday presided over by "the self-anointed non-biological PM".

"Then the Manipur CM attends a meeting of BJP CMs and Deputy CMs presided over by the same deity," he said.

"The simple question that the people of Manipur are asking is this: Did Shri N. Biren Singh meet with Shri Narendra Modi separately one-on-one and discuss the situation in Manipur, which started burning on the night of May 3rd 2023?" he said.

Did Biren Singh invite Modi to visit Manipur, either before or after his trip to Ukraine, Ramesh asked.

Reports Suggest Manipur CM Met PM Modi One-On-One

A report by NDTV confirmed that Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh had a private meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Delhi.

The discussion reportedly focused on the situation in Manipur, which has been grappling with severe ethnic violence since last year.

The closed-door session, scheduled on the sidelines of the conclave, was dedicated to discussing the Centre and state’s strategies and plans for addressing the ongoing crisis.

Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh also attended the meeting. Notably, no officials from either the Centre or Manipur were present, highlighting the meeting’s exclusivity.

Singh was in Delhi for a special gathering of Chief Ministers from BJP-led states. He told the media about his unwavering commitment to serve the nation by strengthening the party and upholding its core values and ideology.

Singh had also attended the ninth NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting during the day, and said it deliberated on various strategies aimed at expediting the nation's progress and addressing the obstacles faced by different regions.

Manipur plunged into violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in May, 2023. Since then some 200 people have been killed and thousands displaced.

