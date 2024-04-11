Delhi's Directorate Of Vigilance Sacks Jailed CM Kejriwal's Secretary Bibhav Kumar Over 2007 Case | Details

Delhi's Directorate of Vigilance sacked jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's secretary Bibhav Kumar on Thursday. The order of Kumar's termination of service was passed by special secretary, vigilance, YVVJ Rajshekhar, citing a 2007 case against him.
According to the official order, "The Competent Authority hereby terminates the engagement of Bibhav Kumar, in terms of the provisions of Rule 5 of the Central Civil Services (Temporary Service) Rules, 1965, with immediate effect."
What was the case against Bibhav Kumar?
As per the order, back inn 2007, a government servant named Mahesh Pal had accused Bibhav Kumar of obstructing him from discharging his duty and abusing him.
"The Station House Officer, Police Station, Sector-20 Noida, vide Letter dated 29.04.23 (Page 76/C) has informed that the FIR No. 102/2007 was filed on 25.01.2007 by the complainant Sh. Mahesh Pal who was posted at Development Authority, Sector 6, Noida. The said FIR was registered under Sections 353/504/506 of IPC against Sh. Rajeev Kwnar S’o Sh. Ram Kewal and Sh. Bibhay Kumar _S/o_ Sh. Maheshwar Roy for obstructing the complainant, a public servant, from discharging his duty and abusing/ threatening the complainant," the order said.
Bibhav Kumar's trial is at the stage of evidence and he is not clear from the angle of vigilance, it added.
Earlier this week, the central probe agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) interrogated Bibhav Kumar in connection with the money laundering probe linked to the Delhi excise policy case.
ED on March 2, apprehended Delhi's sitting chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case claiming Kejriwal had used his position to commit money laundering offences.
Arvind Kejriwal has moved the Supreme Court against his arrest after the Delhi High Court upheld the Enforcement Directorate's action.