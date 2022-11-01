Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Arvind Kejriwal Lambasts Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Over Morbi Bridge Collapse

Morbi Bridge Collapse: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also said that BJP is struggling in Gujarat because the AAP is there to challenge it in the upcoming state polls.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.(File photo) File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Nov 2022 4:38 pm

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday alleged that the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat was a result of massive corruption and demanded that Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel resign and the assembly polls be held immediately.

Praying for those who lost their lives in the incident, Kejriwal said the assembly polls in Gujarat should be held immediately. 

The century-old suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi city collapsed Sunday evening, killing 135 people. 

"The Morbi bridge collapse was a result of massive corruption and I pray for the victims. I feel in a state where such a big number of people have died, the chief minister has no moral right to continue in the top post. The state government should resign in the wake of the incident and assembly elections be held immediately," he said at a press conference.

"It needs to be probed that why a watchmaking company which had no experience of bridge construction was allowed to work?" he added. 

Morbi-based clock and e-bike maker Oreva group was given the contract by the Morbi Municipality to repair and operate the ill-fated hanging bridge for 15 years and charge tickets in the range of Rs 10 to Rs 15 for its use, according to the municipality documents assessed on Monday.

The firm had claimed on October 26 that it had roped in experts for the repair work, adding that the material used was built as per specifications by "specialised firms".

The Delhi chief minister also said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is struggling in Gujarat because the Aam Aadmi Party is there to challenge it in the upcoming state polls.

Related stories

Should Morbi Bridge Tragedy Be Termed 'Act Of Fraud' Or Mere Accident? Uddhav Faction

Morbi Bridge Collapse: Extra Caution Taken In Atal Bridge; SC To Hear The Case On November 14

Bridge Collapse: PM Narendra Modi To Visit Morbi

Kejriwal had also cancelled his roadshow in Haryana's Adampur on Monday for the upcoming bypolls in view of the bridge collapse in Gujarat. 
    
 

Tags

National
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

JFC Beat NEU To Win First Match Of ISL 2022

JFC Beat NEU To Win First Match Of ISL 2022

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It