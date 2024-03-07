Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned by the Rouse Avenue Court on Enforcement Directorate's (ED) second complaint for allegedly not complying with the summons in the alleged Delhi liquor policy money laundering case.
Kejriwal has been directed to appear on March 16.
The ED filed a fresh complaint before a Delhi court seeking prosecution of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for skipping multiple summonses issued to him in a money laundering case, official sources said on Wednesday.
The complaint pertains to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor not honouring summonses no. 4 to 8 sent by the federal probe agency under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), news agency PTI cited the sources as saying.
The ED had earlier moved a local court seeking Kejriwal's prosecution for not attending the first three summonses issued to him in the money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. The court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Divya Malhotra has listed this matter (regarding summonses no. 1 to 3) for hearing on March 16.
Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal has skipped eight summons by the ED, calling the notices "illegal". He informed the agency last time that he could be questioned via a videoconferencing link after March 12.
"We have not done anything wrong nor are we trying to hide," he had said at a press conference on March 4, the day he was asked to join the probe according to the ED's eighth summons.