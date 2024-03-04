Kejriwal Agrees To Address ED's Queries Via Video-Conferencing After March 12

Kejriwal had previously skipped seven summonses, dismissing them as "illegal and politically motivated." In a statement, the AAP has urged the ED to refrain from issuing further summonses and await the court's decision. The excise policy, designed to revamp the liquor business in the national capital, promised a modern shopping experience with discounts and offers.

However, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's order to investigate alleged irregularities led to the policy's cancellation. The AAP alleges that Saxena's predecessor, Anil Baijal, made last-minute changes adversely affecting revenue expectations.

