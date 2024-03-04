Kejriwal Agrees To Address ED's Queries Via Video-Conferencing After March 12

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has responded to the Enforcement Directorate's eighth summons in connection to the money laundering probe involving irregularities in the Delhi excise policy. Despite calling the summons "illegal," Kejriwal has expressed his readiness to answer the agency's questions and proposed a date after March 12.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced that Kejriwal will attend the hearing through video conferencing. This decision follows the issuance of the eighth summons on February 27, with March 4 set as the scheduled date for Kejriwal to appear at the agency's headquarters.
The investigation focuses on alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi excise policy (2021-22). The Enforcement Directorate is seeking Kejriwal's statement regarding policy formulation and bribery allegations.
Kejriwal had previously skipped seven summonses, dismissing them as "illegal and politically motivated." In a statement, the AAP has urged the ED to refrain from issuing further summonses and await the court's decision. The excise policy, designed to revamp the liquor business in the national capital, promised a modern shopping experience with discounts and offers.
However, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's order to investigate alleged irregularities led to the policy's cancellation. The AAP alleges that Saxena's predecessor, Anil Baijal, made last-minute changes adversely affecting revenue expectations.
In connection to the case, two prominent AAP leaders, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, are already under judicial custody. Sisodia, the former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on February 26 last year, while Singh, a Rajya Sabha member, was arrested by the ED on October 5.