Delhi LG Urges Arvind Kejriwal To Probe GST Evasion In City

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has urged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to probe alleged irregularities into good and services(GST) evasion in the city.

In his letter, Saxena "advised” Kejriwal to ask the finance minister to conduct a detailed inquiry into the case. In a statement, the Delhi government condemned instances of tax evasion and said that despite its efforts to develop a software to address the problem, a proposal to this effect has been "languishing among bureaucratic offices for almost a year".