‘ED Should Wait For Court's Decision’: Kejriwal To Skip 7th Probe Agency Summons

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal will skip a seventh summons on Monday, issued by the probe agency Enforcement Directorate (ED). The summons are part of an ongoing investigation into a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy matter.

The Party said that the issue is currently before the court, with the next hearing scheduled for March 16. “Instead of sending summons daily, the ED should wait for the court's decision,” the AAP said.

“We will not leave the INDIA alliance. The Modi government should not create pressure like this,” it added.