‘ED Should Wait For Court's Decision’: Kejriwal To Skip 7th Probe Agency Summons

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal will skip a seventh summons on Monday, issued by the probe agency Enforcement Directorate (ED). The summons are part of an ongoing investigation into a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy matter.
The Party said that the issue is currently before the court, with the next hearing scheduled for March 16. “Instead of sending summons daily, the ED should wait for the court's decision,” the AAP said.
“We will not leave the INDIA alliance. The Modi government should not create pressure like this,” it added.
This comes as the Aam Aadmi Party recently alleged that the BJP is pressuring Delhi CM Kejriwal and his party to walk out of the INDIA bloc. However, BJP refuted the allegations, stating that AAP is playing 'victimhood'.
What Is The Case?
The Delhi government had implemented the new excise policy on November 17, 2021, but scrapped it at the end of September 2022 amid allegations of corruption.
According to the investigating agencies, the profit margin of wholesalers was increased from five per cent to 12 per cent under the new policy.
The probe agencies have alleged that the new policy resulted in cartelisation and those ineligible for liquor licences were favoured for monetary benefits. However, the AAP-led Delhi government has denied any wrongdoing and said the new policy would have led to an increase in the city government's revenue.
AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, party's Sanjay Singh, and Satyendar Jain are the biggest arrests in the case being probed by ED.