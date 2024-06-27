National

Kejriwal In CBI Custody: Bhagavad Gita, Home-Cooked Food Allowed; Can Meet Wife Sunita And Lawyers Everyday

As per media reports, besides home-cooked food, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been allowed to carry a copy of the Bhagavad Gita, his prescribed medicines and spectacle. Furthermore, Kejriwal is also allowed to meet his wife Sunita for 30 minutes and his lawyers for 30 minutes daily, the PTI report added.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | Photo: PTI
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who currently is in a three-day Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody for interrogation in connection with the now-scrapped excise policy case, was granted certain allowances

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | - PTI
Wanted Urgent Approval Of Liquor Policy, Met 'South Group' Liquor Baron: CBI Against Arvind Kejriwal In Remand Plea

BY Outlook Web Desk

It has been reported that Kejriwal requested for permission to keep his belt as he found it embarrassing when he had to hold his pants while going to Tihar Jail. The court granted Kejriwal's request, as per reports.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal | - PTI
‘Dictator Crosses All Limits Of Cruelty’: AAP Lambasts Modi, BJP After Kejriwal’s Arrest

BY Outlook Web Desk

On Tuesday, Delhi high court stayed Arvind Kejriwal's bail, which was granted to him by Delhi's Rouse Avenue trial court. Vacation Judge Amitabh Rawat placed Kejriwal on CBI remand until June 29.

Arind Kejriwal during interim Bail - | Photo: PTI
Arvind Kejriwal Lost 8 Kgs In 3 Months In Tihar, Claims AAP

BY Outlook Web Desk

Reacting to CBI's arrest, Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal said, “Arvind Kejriwal got bail on June 20. Immediately ED got a stay. The very next day CBI made him an accused. And today he was arrested. The whole system is trying to ensure that the man does not come out of jail. This is not the law. This is a dictatorship, this is Emergency.”

Speaking on Kejriwal's arrest by CBI, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said, “Dictator, your oppression will not be able to break Kejriwal. Seeing CM Kejriwal getting bail in a false ED case, BJP's CBI arrested CM Kejriwal. God is watching everything, truth will surely prevail.”

On March 21, Kejriwal was sent to Tihar Jail following his arrest in the liquor policy case. He was released on interim bail by the Supreme Court on May 10 until June 1, 2024, to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.

