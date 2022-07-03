Sunday, Jul 03, 2022
Arunachal: Strategic Bridge At Border With China Washed Away In Flash Flood

Bailey bridge was washed away in a flash flood

Updated: 03 Jul 2022 7:42 pm

A Bailey bridge, connecting two strategic locations in Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal Pradesh, was washed away in a flash flood, an official of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) said on Sunday.

The bridge over Oyong river near Kororu village connected Koloring, the district headquarters, with Damin -- a vital link at the India-China border, he said.

BRO's Project Arunank Chief Engineer Brig Anirudh S Kanwar said the bridge on the Koloriang-Huri road, about a km from Lee, was washed away by the flash flood on Saturday.

The impact was so massive that only a panel of the bridge could be seen 100 metres downstream, he said.

"All necessary manpower and machines have been mobilised to undertake the task on priority by the 119 Road Construction Company (RCC) of 756 BRTF under Project Arunank to restore it. The officer commanding of 119 RCC, Roshan, and platoon commander Major Mohit Kumar are working at the site," he said.

Kurung Kumey's additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Ocean Gao said that he has assured all possible help for the early restoration of the road link.

(With PTI inputs)

