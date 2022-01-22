Saturday, Jan 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Arunachal Pradesh Logs 532 New COVID-19 Cases

The north-eastern state on Friday had logged 449 new COVID-19 cases.

Arunachal Pradesh Logs 532 New COVID-19 Cases
COVID-19 cases rise in Arunachal Pradesh -

Trending

Updated: 22 Jan 2022 11:43 am

Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 58,803 after 532 more people tested positive for the infection on Saturday, the highest this month, a senior health department official said here. The northeastern state on Friday had logged 449 new COVID-19 cases.

Of the 532 new cases, 181 were registered in the Capital Complex Region, 49 from Lower Dibang Valley, 45 from Tirap, Namsai (43), Changlang (36), Lohit (34) and Papumpare 26, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said. One ITBP jawan and an official of NDRF are among the fresh cases, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 282 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, Jampa said. As many as 55,861 people have recuperated from the disease so far, including 132 on Friday, he said, adding that the COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 95 per cent.

Related stories

Mizoram's COVID Tally Rises To 1,57,253 With 1,199 Fresh Cases

COVID-19: Assam Logs 6,897 New Cases, 15 More People Die

New Covid Cases Decreasing In Bihar For 4 Days

Of the new cases, 485 were detected through rapid antigen test, 13 through RT-PCR process and 34 through TrueNAT methods, the SSO said, adding that 281 of them have developed Covid symptoms. Arunachal Pradesh now has 2,660 active COVID-19 cases.

The northeastern state has been witnessing a spurt in coronavirus infections since January 4 with 3,451 new cases reported so far. The Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 963, followed by West Kameng at 265, Changlang (217), Namsai (200), Lower Dibang Valley (148), Lohit (146) and Papumpare with 145 cases.

A total of 12,24,473 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, including 1,545 on Friday, the official said, adding that the positivity ratio is 34.4 per cent. State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that over 15.53 lakh people have been inoculated so far in the state.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Arunachal Pradesh COVID-19 Active Covid Cases COVID Restrictions COVID Fatalities Covid-19 Cases
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Maha: Man Offers To Run Restaurant For Owner, Dupes Him Of Rs 68.50 Lakh

Maha: Man Offers To Run Restaurant For Owner, Dupes Him Of Rs 68.50 Lakh

Harak, Yashpal Major Gains For Cong In U'khand Ahead Of Polls

Covid: UP Govt Extends Closure Of Educational Institutions Till Jan 30

Five Killed, Five Injured In SUV-Truck Collision In Odisha

JD(U) To Go Solo In UP Polls After No Response From BJP

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Glimpses of migratory bird flocks at Santragachi Jheel in Kolkata.

Migratory Birds Flock Kolkata’s Santragachi Jheel This Winter

Amar Jawan Jyoti flame taken for merger with flame at National War Memorial in New Delhi.

Merger Of Amar Jawan Jyoti With National War Memorial In New Delhi

South African batsman Aiden Markram thanks members of the Indian cricket team after South Africa won the second ODI match by seven wickets in Paarl, South Africa.

South Africa Ride On Knocks From Quinton De Kock, Janneman Malan To Beat India By 7 Wickets In 2nd ODI, Clinch Series 2-0

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates his win over Karen Khachanov of Russia in their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 5: Rafael Nadal, Ashleigh Barty, Alexander Zverev Enter 4th Round; Naomi Osaka Bows Out

In this photo provided by the New Zealand Defense Force, volcanic ash covers roof tops and vegetation in an area of Tonga.

Thick Ash On Runway: Aftermath Of Tonga Volcanic Eruption