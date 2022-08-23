Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Army Chief General Manoj Pande Holds Talk With South African Counterpart

 Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande attended a meeting with his South African counterpart who is on a four-day visit to India.

Manoj Pande
Army Chief General Manoj Pande PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Aug 2022 10:01 pm

 Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande on Tuesday held talks with his visiting South African counterpart Lt Gen Lawrence Khulekani Mbatha, focusing on ways to military cooperation between the two armies.

 The South African Army Chief is on a four-day visit to India.

Related stories

Army Chief General Manoj Pande Leaves For Bangladesh On 3-Day Visit

China's Intent Not Resolution But To Keep Border Issue Alive: Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande

Priority To Ensure High Operational Standards For Contemporary And Future Challenges: Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande

 "General Manoj Pande #COAS extended a warm welcome to Lieutenant General Lawrence Khulekani Mbatha, Chief of South African Army, and discussed ways to strengthen the #DefenceCooperation between the two Armies," the Army tweeted.

 Lt Gen Mbatha was given a ceremonial guard of honor ahead of the talks. 

Tags

National Manoj Pande South Africa Military Cooperation Army
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Travel Bucketlist: 5 Unforgettable Experiences In South India

Travel Bucketlist: 5 Unforgettable Experiences In South India

Adani Entities Make Open Offer For 26% Stake In NDTV 

Adani Entities Make Open Offer For 26% Stake In NDTV 