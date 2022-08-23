Army Chief General Manoj Pande Holds Talk With South African Counterpart

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande on Tuesday held talks with his visiting South African counterpart Lt Gen Lawrence Khulekani Mbatha, focusing on ways to military cooperation between the two armies.

The South African Army Chief is on a four-day visit to India.

"General Manoj Pande #COAS extended a warm welcome to Lieutenant General Lawrence Khulekani Mbatha, Chief of South African Army, and discussed ways to strengthen the #DefenceCooperation between the two Armies," the Army tweeted.

Lt Gen Mbatha was given a ceremonial guard of honor ahead of the talks.