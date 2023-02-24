Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Anxiety, Burnout And Depression - Some Mental Health Issues Nurses In India Faced During Covid-19: Study

Home National

Anxiety, Burnout And Depression - Some Mental Health Issues Nurses In India Faced During Covid-19: Study

Referring to the findings of this study during a press conference in Panaji on Thursday, the Indian Society of Psychiatric Nurses (ISPN) has said the plight of nurses in India needs to be highlighted. 

Nurses from Tata Memorial Hospital walk inside a temporary facility created to aid cancer patients diagnosed with COVID-19, in Mumbai.
Nurses who treated Covid-19 patients faced mental health issues PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2023 1:40 pm

As part of frontline health care workers, nurses treated Covid-19 patients and helped them recover during the pandemic, although many of these personnel themselves faced several mental health issues due to the prevailing situation, especially during the second wave, a study has found. 

The study paper published in Indian Journal of Psychiatric Nursing by G Balamurugan, G Radhakrishnan and M Vijayarani, says that fear, burnout, anxiety, fatigue, stress, depression and insomnia were some common mental health issues faced by the Indian nurses at that time. The coronavirus pandemic broke out in the country in March 2020. 

"The common mental health issues experienced by the Indian nurses were fear, burnout, anxiety and fatigue, followed by stress, depression, insomnia and work-life imbalance. Similar kinds of mental health issues were experienced by nurses around the world. Other issues included mental fatigue, phobia, grief, insecurity and helplessness," the study said. 

Related stories

Singapore Sourcing Nurses From Outside Including India

Staff Nurses Backbone Of Health Department: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Delhi Nurses Federation Withdraws Call For Mass Casual Leave On Nov 16

Referring to the findings of this study during a press conference in Panaji on Thursday, the Indian Society of Psychiatric Nurses (ISPN) has said the plight of nurses in India needs to be highlighted. 

ISPN president K Reddemma said the Covid-19 pandemic had a serious bearing on the mental health of the nurses. "During Covid-19 pandemic, the nurses stood by the patients. Due to the PPE kits they wore, they were not even able to breathe properly or step out of hospitals," she said.

The ISPN office-bearers are in Goa to take part in a three-day annual conference beginning Friday at the Institute of Nursing Education in Bambolim. Reddemma said that in order to pay tributes to nurses for their work during the Covid-19 pandemic, World Health Day on April 7, 2023 will also be observed as 'Samarpan Day' (Dedication Day).

Radhakrishnan, who has co-authored the research paper highlighting the mental issues faced by nurses during the pandemic, said that the ISPN and Indian Nursing Council (INC) had supported these health care personnel fighting the Covid-19 battle during the second wave.

A list of mental health nursing volunteers along with their phone number, preferred language and preferred time was mentioned on the INC website as well as on the ISPN India website, he said.

G Balamurgan, who has also co-authored the research paper, said, "Between May and August 2021, these mental health nursing volunteers received around 177 calls. During May and June 2021, there was an upward trend in the number of calls. After that the number of calls started going down gradually." 

"This trend is correlated with the number of Covid-19 cases in India during the second wave, which shows that the caseload was directly affecting the nurses' mental health," he added.

Tags

National Anxiety Burnout Depression Mental Health Issues Nurses In India COVID-19 Study Indian Society Of Psychiatric Nurses
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Grateful For Operation Ganga But What Lies Ahead?: Ukraine Returnee Indian Students A Year After Russian Invasion

Grateful For Operation Ganga But What Lies Ahead?: Ukraine Returnee Indian Students A Year After Russian Invasion

One Year Of Russian Invasion, One Year Of Ukrainian Resistance

One Year Of Russian Invasion, One Year Of Ukrainian Resistance