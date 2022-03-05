Saturday, Mar 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Another 137 Students Return To Gujarat From Ukraine, Number Rises To 752

Education Minister Jitu Vaghani had earlier stated that some 2,500 students from Gujarat were stuck in Ukraine after that country was invaded by Russia.

Another 137 Students Return To Gujarat From Ukraine, Number Rises To 752
137 Indian students return from Ukraine, amid war, on 5th March 2022. (Representational image) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Mar 2022 8:14 pm

A group of 137 Indian students stranded in Ukraine reached Gujarat, their home state, on Saturday, officials said. It took the tally of those who have returned to the state from the war-hit country to 752. These students had landed in India by a special evacuation flight on Friday.
 

Education Minister Jitu Vaghani had earlier stated that some 2,500 students from Gujarat were stuck in Ukraine after that country was invaded by Russia. Vaghani, on Saturday, received the group of 137, all of them medical students, at the Gandhinagar circuit house. 
With this, a total of 752 students have returned to Gujarat from Ukraine, he tweeted.

"The government is concerned about all the students who are stranded there, and is making arrangements for their safe evacuation to India and Gujarat," he told reporters. 

Related stories

Deeply Concerned About Indian Students In Ukraine's Sumy: MEA

Newsflash | PM Modi To Chair High-Level Meeting On Ukraine

Will Not Leave UP Regardless Of Poll Results: Priyanka Gandhi

"About 30 to 40 percent of 16 or 17 thousand Indian students have returned (to the country) so far, but those stuck in the critical (war) zone have not returned. It will be a huge achievement for the Indian government to bring back the students trapped in critical zones," one of the returning students said.

Another student was welcomed at his home town Savli in Vadodara district by BJP MP Ranjan Bhatt and local BJP MLA Ketan Inamdar. 
Bhatt commended the patience shown by the student and his parents as he was awaiting evacuation.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Russia India-Russia Russia-Ukraine Tensions Indian Students Indian Students Studying Abroad Indian Students In Ukraine Indian Students Return Students Ahmedabad Gujarat India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Friendship CUP UAE 2022: Celebrate Friendship With Cricket

Friendship CUP UAE 2022: Celebrate Friendship With Cricket

To Be Or NATO Be: Putin’s War On Ukraine Is Also A Western Creation

To Be Or NATO Be: Putin’s War On Ukraine Is Also A Western Creation