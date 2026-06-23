Anna Hazare Warns Of July 5 Hunger Strike Against Maharashtra RTI Amendments

Anna Hazare has threatened an indefinite hunger strike from July 5 over Maharashtra's amended RTI Rules.
He says the June 12 amendments weaken transparency and make it harder for citizens to access information.
Hazare has urged the state government to withdraw the changes and strengthen proactive disclosure under the RTI Act.
Anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare has threatened to begin an indefinite hunger strike from July 5 if the Maharashtra government does not withdraw recent amendments to the state's Right to Information (RTI) Rules, saying the changes weaken citizens' right to access information.
In a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday, Hazare outlined a series of objections to the Maharashtra Right to Information Rules, 2026, which were amended on June 12. According to PTI, he argued that the changes violate the spirit of the RTI Act, 2005, undermine transparency and could make it harder for people to obtain information from public authorities.
Hazare said the new rules would "blunt the edge" of the RTI Act and keep people away from information. He also objected to the increase in RTI fees, saying the government had provided neither a rational explanation nor any financial analysis to justify the move.
"RTI is not a revenue-generating law. If fees are raised after 20 years, penalties on officers who deny information should also be increased," he wrote.
The activist also opposed the requirement for applicants to submit identity proof. PTI reported that Hazare argued Section 6(2) of the RTI Act does not require applicants to disclose personal details or reasons for seeking information, and warned that such a provision could endanger whistleblowers and activists.
He further criticised the "one subject, one application" rule as unnecessary and burdensome. Hazare said the provision allowing authorities to summarily close repeat applications could prevent citizens from accessing complete or updated information.
Among his other objections were provisions seeking the purpose of an RTI request, dismissal of appeals if an applicant remains absent, automatic closure of cases upon an applicant's death, and restrictions on legal assistance during hearings before the Information Commission.
Hazare said the amended rules place the burden on citizens instead of addressing systemic shortcomings. He noted that Section 4 of the RTI Act, which mandates proactive disclosure by public authorities, continues to be poorly implemented, forcing people to file RTI applications for information that should already be available.
"Making the process more technical, costly and administration-centric will reduce transparency," he said, adding that the amendments were introduced without public consultation.
"If the June 12 amendments are not revoked immediately, I will begin my fast on July 5 at Yadav Baba Temple, Ralegan Siddhi, even if it costs my life," the letter stated.
The activist urged the state government to revoke the amended rules and focus on strengthening proactive disclosure mechanisms instead of imposing new conditions on RTI applicants, according to PTI.
(With inputs from PTI)