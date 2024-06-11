National

Andhra Pradesh: TDP Supporter Dies After Getting Attacked, Party Alleged YSRCP's Role

The TDP supporter, identified as Gowrinath Chowdary, was murdered over an argument at Bommireddypalli village in Veldurthi mandal of Kurnool, police said.

X/@naralokesh
The TDP supporter, identified as Gowrinath Chowdary, was murdered on Sunday evening in Veldurthi mandal in the district Photo: X/@naralokesh
A Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supporter was allegedly murdered by those linked to outgoing chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP in Kurnool district following an argument, police said on Monday.

The TDP supporter, identified as Gowrinath Chowdary, was murdered on Sunday evening in Veldurthi mandal in the district, said a police official.

"Chowdary was murdered over an argument at Bommireddypalli village in Veldurthi mandal," Pattikonda sub-divisional police officer Srinivas Reddy told nrws agency PTI, adding that a murder case has been registered and police are on the hunt for those behind it.

TDP-YSRCP War Rages

YSRCP lost the recently concluded Andhra Pradesh assembly elections 2024 to the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP.

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh alleged that YSRCP is behind Chowdary's murder, and assured that the TDP would stand by the family of the deceased.

ALSO READ | Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election 2024 Results: Full Winners List

"Even after losing, YS Jagan is continuing to write a bloody history. TDP leader Gowrinath Chowdary from Bommireddypalli in Kurnool district's Veldurthi mandal has been murdered," Lokesh said in a post on 'X'.

Assuring that the culprits will not be spared, Lokesh said law and order would be restored.

Meanwhile, YSRCP's 'X' account posted a video alleging that a party supporter was humiliated, compelled to kneel down and apologise to a poster of Lokesh. The video showed a half-naked man sobbing and apologising to the poster.

"Heart-wrenching visuals from Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh. TDP leaders are targeting Dalits in the state who raise their voices against them. They are literally threatening the lives of Dalits, forcing them to apologise to Lokesh publicly," said YSRCP in the post.

