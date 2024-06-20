National

Andhra CM Naidu Visits Amaravati, Promises White Paper On The Capital City

Amaravati capital city project came to a standstill for five-long years from 2019 to 2024 under the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government. However, the change in government breathed life into the capital city project.

PTI
Andhra CM Naidu visits Amaravati, promises white paper | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday visited Amaravati to take stock of the projects in the stalled greenfield capital he had championed.

Amaravati capital city project came to a standstill for five-long years from 2019 to 2024 under the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government. However, the change in government breathed life into the capital city project.

This is the first time the chief minister is visiting Amaravati after assuming the office for the fourth term.

The chief minister inspected several construction projects, such as the residential quarters for officials, legislators, judges and also the stalled high court, secretariat and other construction sites.

"I went to take stock of the situation and what to do. We will release a white paper on Amaravati with all the details," said Naidu, addressing a press conference, accompanied by Municipal Minister P Narayana and senior officials.

According to the CM, had the Amaravati city project gone ahead as planned, the road infrastructure would have come up by now.

Noting that nearly 55,000 acres of land bank is available in Amaravati from all sources, he thanked the farmers for committing their lands to the greenfield capital city.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Lucknow: Students Protest Cancellation Of UGC-NET Exam, Ask Pradhan To Quit
  2. Kolkata: Bangladeshi National Missing From City
  3. Breaking News, June 20, LIVE: Delhi Logs 17 Heat-Related Deaths In 24 Hrs; Stock Market Hits New Closing Peak
  4. Andhra CM Naidu Visits Amaravati, Promises White Paper On The Capital City
  5. Bihar Dy CM Links Tejashwi Yadav To NEET Paper Leak Row; Demands Probe
Entertainment News
  1. Amitabh Bachchan Says He Shies Away From Promotional Work For Films
  2. Video: Siddharth Says 'Noise Mat Karo' As He Loses Cool At Paps
  3. Jennifer Hudson Talks About Discovering Her Father Had 27 Kids, Dreams Of Meeting Them All
  4. Rajpal Yadav Says Responsibility Of Film's Interpretation Lies With Directors, Writers
  5. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Opens Up On High Entourage Costs And Why He Dislikes It
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: India Begin ICC T20 World Cup Super 8s With Afghanistan Tie
  2. Estonia's Sahil Chauhan Hails Rohit Sharma As Inspiration After Record-Breaking T20 Ton
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: Uganda Captain Brian Masaba Resigns On Return To African Nation
  4. Former India Cricketer David Johnson Passes Away; BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Condoles Death
  5. ENG Vs SA Super 8, ICC T20 WC 2024 Preview: Proteas Eye Semi-Final Spot Against Three Lions
World News
  1. You Can Buy A Vintage House In This Italian Township For Just €3; Here’s How
  2. Is Kim Jong Un Sick? Former CIA Analyst Says North Korean Leader 'Does Not Look Healthy'
  3. Train Collision In Chile Kills At Least 2 People And Injures Several Others
  4. Hidden Camera Found In Bushes Outside Alhambra Home After Burglary Attempt
  5. US: Several People Shot At Oakland Juneteenth Celebration, Police Say
Latest Stories
  1. Priyanka Chopra's New York Restaurant Sona To Shut Down Months After She Pulled Out
  2. Patna HC Strikes Down Bihar Govt's Law Raising Reservation For Backward Castes To 65%
  3. Copa America 2024 Live Streaming In Brazil: Where To Watch In BRA On TV And Online
  4. Arrested NEET Candidate Confesses To Matching Of Leaked Question Paper With Actual Exam Paper
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: India Begin ICC T20 World Cup Super 8s With Afghanistan Tie
  6. 'Kalki 2898 AD': Here's Everything That You Need To Know About This Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer
  7. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Crosses Rs 30 Crore Mark In India
  8. Breaking News, June 20, LIVE: Delhi Logs 17 Heat-Related Deaths In 24 Hrs; Stock Market Hits New Closing Peak