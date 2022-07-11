Monday, Jul 11, 2022
Amit Shah Speaks To Gujarat Chief Minister; Assures Central Help Amid Flood-Like Situation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and assured him all possible help from the Centre in view of the flood-like situation in various parts of the state.

NDRF personnel being deployed in rainfall-affected areas in Gujarat Twitter/NDRF Vadodara

Updated: 11 Jul 2022 8:35 pm

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and assured him all possible help from the Centre in view of the flood-like situation in various parts of the state.


Shah also said the Gujarat administration, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are engaged in providing quick help to the affected people.


"I spoke to Chief Minister @Bhupendrapbjp in view of the flood-like situation arising due to heavy rains in various areas of Gujarat and assured him all possible help from the Modi government. The Gujarat administration, SDRF and NDRF are engaged in providing quick help to the affected people," Shah tweeted in Hindi.


Several parts of districts in south and central Gujarat, including Ahmedabad, received very heavy rainfall since Sunday, resulting in a flood-like situation in various low-lying areas from where over 6,000 people were shifted to safer places, officials said.

