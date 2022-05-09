Monday, May 09, 2022
Amit Shah Arrives In Assam On Three-Day Tour

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives on a three-day visit to Assam during which he will attend the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government's first anniversary celebrations.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah PTI

Updated: 09 May 2022 7:40 am

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived here late Sunday on a three-day visit to Assam during which he will attend the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government's first anniversary celebrations, and travel to the India-Bangladesh border.

Shah was received at the Guwahati airport by Sarma and other senior state BJP leaders a little after midnight.

“Honoured to receive Adarniya HM Shri @AmitShah ji at LGBI Airport, Guwahati. Adarniya Griha Mantri ji will attend several events over next two days in Assam," Sarma tweeted.

The home minister will visit the Mankachar border outpost of the BSF on Monday morning and interact with the officers posted there.

He will also lay the foundation and take part in the groundbreaking ceremony for CENWOSTO-II (Central Workshop and Stores) for Central Armed Paramilitary Force (CAPF) at Kelenchi in Tamulpur district.

Shah will later inaugurate the Census office at Amingaon in Kamrup district, and the Superspeciality Cardiothoracic and Neurosciences Centre at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital in the evening.

On Tuesday, he will present the 'President's Colour' to Assam Police at a ceremony in Guwahati, and also interact with the officers and personnel of the force.

He will then address a public rally to mark the completion of one year in office of the Sarma-led dispensation.

Amit Shah is scheduled to return to New Delhi on Tuesday evening.

(with inputs from PTI)

