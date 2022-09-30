Friday, Sep 30, 2022
National

Amit Shah Approves Release Of Rs 488 Crore To UP, Punjab, Goa For Disaster Mitigation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah PTI

Updated: 30 Sep 2022 7:37 pm

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday approved the release of Rs 488 crore to Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Goa as central share of the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) for 2021-22.

Based on the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission, the central government has allocated Rs 32,031 crore for the SDMF and Rs 13,693 crore for the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) for 2021-22 to 2025-26, according to an official release.

These mitigation funds are to be used for undertaking mitigation activities, involving local level and community-based interventions, which will reduce the risks from disasters and promote environment-friendly settlements and livelihood practices.

The home minister has always emphasised that before the 1990s, the central government had a relief-centric approach and there was no scope for saving lives and property and it was not part of the planning process, the statement said.

Now as per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has worked out a scientific programme for saving lives and property based on early warning, proactive prevention, mitigation and pre-preparation, the statement said.

The central government had constituted the NDMF at the national level on February 5, 2021. The state governments have been advised to set up SDMFs in their respective states. Guidelines for operationalisation of the SDMF and the NDMF have already been issued by the central government.

The central government has already released an amount of Rs 3,382.24 crore as central share of the SDMF to 21 states after they constituted their SDMF, the statement said.

(With PTI Inputs)

