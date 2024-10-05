Amid RG Kar Row, Fresh Protest Erupt Against Rape-Murder Of Minor Girl In West Bengal, BJP Slams State Govt

While protests are going on for over a month for the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in West Bengal, fresh protests erupted in the state on Saturday after the body of a 10-year-old girl was found in a marshy land in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district. The girl who was a student of class 4 was reportedly returning to her home from tuition when she went missing.
Protesting locals set the Mahismari police outpost on fire, vandalized several vehicles parked outside the outpost, and pelted stones at the policemen after the body was recovered in the Jayanagar area early Saturday.
According to protestors, the police did not act on their complaints about the girl who had been missing since Friday evening. "The family members of the girl lodged an FIR at the Mahismari outpost in the area but the police did not act on the complaint immediately," a local claimed.
"We will continue our agitation till all those accused in the rape and murder of our minor daughter are punished. We also demand action against those who responded to the complaint late, which might have resulted in her death. Had the police acted promptly, the girl could have been rescued," Ganesh Dolui, a local, said as per PTI reports.
The police, however, claim that immediate actions were taken after the complaint was filed and an arrest was made as well in connection with the alleged rape and murder of the girl.
"After lodging of FIR at 9 pm on Friday, police swung into action and arrested an accused this morning after an initial probe. Investigation is on and we are with the family of the deceased. Those involved in arson at the police outpost and destroying of all important documents will be identified and action will be taken against them," a police official said.
BJP holds demonstrations criticizing the state government
The BJP also joined in the protest and held a demonstration in the Salt Lake area raising the slogan ‘Dhikkar Dhikkar’ (we condemn) against police personnel.
Union Minister and West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar criticized Mamata Benaerjee-led government and said, “A Class 4 girl was forcibly lifted, raped and murdered while returning from tuition. The women of Bengal are not safe. They are being killed even during Devi Paksha (the 15 period heralding the advent of goddess Durga since Mahalaya). West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has failed to ensure the safety of women.”
Another BJP leader Amit Malviya criticized the ruling government over the police's failure to register a complaint. "During Durga Puja, as West Bengal celebrates Devi Shakti, women and girls are unsafe. Unless Asuri Shaktis, at the helm of the State's affair, is not defeated, crimes against women will continue, unabated. Mamata Banerjee has to GO for women to be safe in Bengal," he wrote on X.