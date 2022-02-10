Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Allow People To Visit Religious Places: BJP Delhi President To LG

Coronavirus News Delhi: Adesh Gupta, BJP Delhi Chief, urged Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to allow the opening up of temples and other religious places for the people to visit.

Allow People To Visit Religious Places: BJP Delhi President To LG
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 9:39 pm

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta on Wednesday urged Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to allow people to visit temple and other religious places in view of declining Covid cases in the capital.

Amid a rise in coronavirus cases during the third wave, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), chaired by Baijal, had earlier directed that religious places will remain open but visitors will not be allowed there.

Related stories

Delhi Records 1,317 Fresh Covid Cases, 13 Deaths

In his letter, Gupta said with Covid cases coming down, the DDMA has lifted weekly curfew and allowed reopening of schools, gyms, spas, swimming pool, cinema halls, government and private offices, marriage halls, restaurant among others.

However,  the temples and religious places have still not got permission to allow devotees, he said.

The Delhi BJP president said this restriction was causing inconvenience to those who go to religious places regularly to worship. 

He urged Baijal to reopen these religious places and temples keeping the religious sentiments of people in mind.

Tags

National COVID-19 Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Delhi
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

37.33 Lakh Smart Electricity Meters Installed In Country So Far: R K Singh

37.33 Lakh Smart Electricity Meters Installed In Country So Far: R K Singh

Telangana's Downward Trend Continues, Reports 767 New Coronavirus Cases

MP: Cop Caught Taking Rs 25,000 Bribe In Jabalpur

10 New Schools Of Specialised Excellence To Be Operational In Delhi From The Academic Year 2022-23

Covid: 547 New Cases, Seven More Deaths In J&K

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Police and forensics team investigating the scene of violence as they stand in front of a burnt vehicle in Tikonia, Lakhimpur Kheri, in October.

A Look Back At Lakhimpur Kheri Violence As Accused Ashish Mishra Gets Bail

Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar

Happy Anniversary: Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar's Moments To Remember

Visitors flock to Gruga park in Essen, Germany to watch illuminated trees and light art.

Trees Lit Up With Neon Fireflies At Germany's Light Art Festival

Students of Alia University in Kolkata turned up in large numbers with placards and slogans to protests against the recent ban on hijab in several educational institutions in Karnataka.

Kolkata Women Take To Streets Against Hijab Controversy In Karnataka

A woman shows her inked finger after casting vote at a polling station, during the first phase of UP Assembly elections, in Dadri.

UP Assembly Elections 2022: Polling At 58 Seats Begin In West UP