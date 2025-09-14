Allies Turned Opponents UPPL, BJP Promise Lasting Peace In Assam’s BTC Poll Manifestos

The BJP released its manifesto on September 12 in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state BJP president Dilip Saikia. The party committed to eight key goals aimed at fulfilling the aspirations of BTR’s residents. Sarma noted a dramatic rise in financial allocation to the region—from ₹100 crore in 2016 to ₹1,500 crore in 2025—as evidence of the central and state governments’ commitment to the region. He said the BTR had entered a phase of peace, prosperity, and rapid progress and reaffirmed the BJP’s resolve to build a more secure and developed region.