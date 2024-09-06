National

Himachal Pradesh: An Alleged Murder, Massive Protest And Demands For Sanjauli Mosque Demolition In Shimla

The protest drew hundreds of demonstrators, many displaying Hindu symbols like saffron flags and banners featuring Lord Ram.

Protest against illegal construction of Sanjauli mosque In Shimla, Himachal Pradesh
Protest against illegal construction of Sanjauli mosque In Shimla, Himachal Pradesh Photo: PTI


Hindu right groups staged a large protest at Chaura Maidan near the Vidhan Sabha in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla. The protesters demanded the demolition of what they claimed was an "illegal" mosque in Sanjauli.

Unrest In Shimla

The Sanjauli area was heavily congested as protesters took to the streets, filling the area with hundreds of demonstrators. Many carried Hindu religious symbols, including saffron flags and banners depicting Lord Ram.

They demanded the demolition of an allegedly illegal mosque within 15 days.

The protest was organized by Dev Bhumi Shatriya Sangathan and Hindu Jagaran Manch, who called for the action.

What Are Hindu Bodies Saying

Hindu Jagran Manch's Himachal unit president Kamal Gautam told PTI that their demands include the demolition of "illegal structures" where outsiders take shelter and the abolition of the Waqf Board.

He added that the government should take over properties encroached by the Waqf Board.

Dev Bhumi Kshatriya Sangathan president Rumit Singh Thakur, who called "sanatanis" to assemble in Shimla, noted that people from across the state responded and demonstrated "Sanatan unity."

What Happened In Malyana Area? | Attack On Businessman, Demand For Murder Charge

The protest on Thursday stemmed from an attack on a businessman in Malyana on August 30, allegedly by individuals from the Muslim community.

In response, demonstrators gathered in Sanjauli on Sunday, demanding the demolition of a mosque and action against those responsible for the Malyana attack, which was labeled an attempted murder.

Thakur, a key figure in the protest, accused outsiders of flooding Himachal Pradesh and urged the government to verify their identities and register their trades.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu responded by assuring action on the issue during a call with Thakur on Wednesday.

State Administration On The Unrest

CM Sukhu said, "Peaceful protests are permitted but nobody will be allowed to take law into his hands."

On Thursday, Sukhu emphasized that all state residents have equal rights and reaffirmed his respect for all religions, aiming to address the concerns while upholding communal harmony.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh said the mosque is on government land and the issue has been in court for 14 years.

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh has promised that there will be no leniency in dealing with any encroachers.

"Nobody is above law and whatever action is taken would be under the parameters of the law whether it is by the municipal corporation or police," he said.

Vikramaditya Singh and Anirudh Singh visited Sanjauli area to take stock of the situation on Thursday evening after the protest ended.

"It is the responsibility of the government to maintain peace and brotherhood in the state and identification of outsiders should be checked," Vikramaditya Singh said.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur (BJP) said it is not a matter of religion, it is a matter of legal and illegal, and action should be taken against illegal construction.

