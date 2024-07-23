National

Allahabad HC Seeks Centre's Reply On Plea Against Declaring June 25 As 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas'

During the hearing, the counsel representing the Centre sought time to obtain instructions regarding the matter from the government.

A bench of Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Vikas Budhwar was hearing the matter |
A bench of Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Vikas Budhwar was hearing the matter |
info_icon

The Allahabad High Court has sought the central government's response to a PIL challenging its recent notification declaring June 25, the day Emergency was imposed in the country in 1975, as Samvidan Hatya Diwas.

The petition filed by Jhansi-based advocate Santosh Singh Dohrey came before a bench comprising Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Vikas Budhwar on Monday.

During the hearing, the counsel representing the Centre sought time to obtain instructions regarding the matter from the government. The court allowed his request and fixed the next hearing on July 31.

In the PIL, the petitioner sought quashing of the notification published in the Gazette of India on July 13 this year which declared June 25 as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas', claiming it violates the Constitution.

The gazette notification states that a proclamation of Emergency was made on June 25, 1975, following which "there was gross abuse of power by the then government and people of India were subjected to excesses and atrocities".

"Therefore, the government of India declares 25th June as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' to pay tribute to all those who suffered and fought against the gross abuse of power during the period of emergency and to recommit the people of India to not support in any manner such gross abuse of power, in future," it said.

The PIL plea argues that the notification by the central government directly violates the provision of the Constitution and hits the provisions of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

The PIL contended that the language in the impugned notification is insulting and offending to the Constitution because the parliament, as per section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, has declared whoever whether by word, either spoken or written shows disrespect to the Constitution is an offence.

It said that the proclamation of Emergency in 1975 was under the provision of the Constitution. Therefore, the respondents are wrong in declaring June 25th as "Samvidhan Hatya Diwas" as the Constitution is a living document "which can never die nor anybody can be permitted to destroy it.

The PIL also questions the rationale behind G Parthasarathi, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, issuing the impugned notification. The plea argues that, as a senior member of the Indian Administrative Services and an executive of India, Parthasarathi is oath-bound to follow the dictates of the Constitution.

The plea alleged that he issued the notification to "please" his political superiors and to secure his important position in the administration.

The PIL contends that all executive actions of the respondent must be expressed in the name of the President of India, as mandated by Article 77 of the Constitution of India.

However, the impugned notification does not comply with Article 77, and the rules made thereunder. Therefore, the PIL argues that the notification violates Article 77 of the Constitution.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Nepal, Women's Asia Cup: IND-W Seal Semi-Final Berth After NEP-W Humbling
  2. India Vs Nepal Highlights, Women's Asia Cup T20: IND-W Beat NEP-W By 82 Runs, Qualify For The Semis In Dambulla
  3. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka 2024 Live Streaming: Squads, Schedule And More - All You Need To Know
  4. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Takes Charge As Visitors Hit The Ground Running Ahead Of White-Ball Series
  5. MI New York Vs Texas Super Kings Eliminator Live Streaming, MLC 2024: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online
Football News
  1. MLS All-Stars Vs Liga MX All-Stars: Prediction, Key Players - Expect High-Quality Contest
  2. Top European Leagues, FIFPRO Launch Legal Complaint Against FIFA
  3. Former Ligue 1 Giants Bordeaux Demoted To French Third Tier After Collapse Of FSG Talks
  4. Football At Paris Olympic Games 2024: What To Know, Who To Watch During The Men's Event
  5. Mexico Appoint Javier Aguirre As Head Coach For Third Time
Tennis News
  1. Andy Murray Confirms Retirement After Paris Olympics
  2. Sumit Nagal Bounces Back To Beat Lucas Klein, Enters Pre-Quarterfinals Of Kitzbuhel Open in Austria
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Alexander Zverev Confident Of Retaining Gold Despite Injury Concerns
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Marketa Vondrousova Pulls Out As Hubert Hurkacz Fails To Recover In Time
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Rafael Nadal Aiming To Improve To Match Carlos Alcaraz's 'Great Level'
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  2. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story

Trending Stories

National News
  1. CUET Result 2024: CUET UG Result, Final Answer Key Expected Soon | Marking Scheme & Other Details
  2. 'Satyamev Jayate': Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan After SC Verdict On NEET Row;
  3. J&K: Encounter Underway In Kupwara; 1 Soldier Dead After Gunfight In Poonch
  4. Union Budget 2024 Live: Reactions Pour in After Nirmala Sitharaman Presents Budget
  5. Parliament News: Union Budget 2024 Presented, Heat From Oppn & More | Highlights
Entertainment News
  1. 10 Best Superhero Movies Of All Time!
  2. Salman Khan House Firing Case Update: Court Says ‘Sufficient Material On Record’ Against 6 Accused
  3. Entertainment News 23 July Highlights: Salman Khan's 'Kick 2' To Reportedly Go On Floors Next Year
  4. Janhvi Kapoor Reveals If She Has Ever Been In A Situationship: It Feels Like A Retarded Concept To Me
  5. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 4: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer Sees Huge Drop On Monday
US News
  1. Sam Altman Gave $1,000 A Month For Three Years. Here’s What The Study Found
  2. 10 Best Superhero Movies Of All Time!
  3. Visiting Disneyland Paris? Here’s Everything You Should Know Before You Go
  4. 'With A Heavy Heart': US Secret Service Chief Kimberly Cheatle Resigns Amid Backlash Over Trump Assassination Bid
  5. Blake Lively Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Ryan Reynolds
World News
  1. Young Pilot, Living Her Dream', Dies In 'Fluke' Accident In New York | Details
  2. Typhoon Gaemi Heads Towards Taiwan; Land And Sea Alerts Issued, Markets Closed
  3. Sam Altman Gave $1,000 A Month For Three Years. Here’s What The Study Found
  4. UK: Tourist Poses For Picture Next To King's Guard Horse, Gets Bitten | VIDEO
  5. 10 Best Superhero Movies Of All Time!
Latest Stories
  1. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Hosts Reveal T20I Squad With Charith Asalanka Named New Skipper
  2. NEET-UG SC Hearing: IIT-Delhi Panel Finds One Correct Answer To Physics Question In Doubt
  3. Budget 2024: Sitharaman Announces Big Plans For Andhra Pradesh, Bihar
  4. 'Suriya 44' New Promo: Suriya Nails His Gangster Avatar In Karthik Subbaraj's Film
  5. Entertainment News 23 July Highlights: Salman Khan's 'Kick 2' To Reportedly Go On Floors Next Year
  6. From Utopia To Dystopia: The Wild Wild Story Of Osho’s Commune
  7. Union Budget 2024 LIVE Updates: First Modi 3.0 Budget Brings Big Relief To Start-Ups, Some Relief To Taxpayers
  8. Parliament News: Union Budget 2024 Presented, Heat From Oppn & More | Highlights