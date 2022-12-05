Monday, Dec 05, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

All-Woman Chairpersons Panel For First Time In Kerala Assembly History

Home National

All-Woman Chairpersons Panel For First Time In Kerala Assembly History

The three-member panel now comprises Asha C K from CPI, U Prathibha from CPI(M) and K K Rema of the Revolutionary Marxist Party of India, an UDF ally. Normally, the panel includes at most one woman member.

Kerala Assembly
Kerala Legislative Assembly an all-woman panel of chairpersons PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Dec 2022 12:46 pm

For the first time in the history of the Kerala Legislative Assembly an all-woman panel of chairpersons would chair the House proceedings in the absence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

The historic decision was taken after Speaker A N Shamseer, who replaced M B Rajesh in the post, proposed to have an all-woman chairpersons panel and subsequently, two names were suggested by the ruling Left and one by the opposition UDF.

The three-member panel now comprises Asha C K from CPI, U Prathibha from CPI(M) and K K Rema of the Revolutionary Marxist Party of India, an UDF ally. Normally, the panel includes at most one woman member.

Out of a total of 515 members who have appeared on the panel from the first Kerala Legislative Assembly to the current seventh session of the 15th one, only 32 women have been part of it. Rema's name was suggested by the UDF despite the presence of Congress MLA Uma Thomas in the House.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National All-Woman Chairpersons Panel First Time Kerala Assembly History Kerala Legislative Assembly UDF House Proceedings Speaker Deputy Speaker.
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Pakistan: Ex-PM Imran Khan Accuses Ex-Army Chief General Bajwa Of 'Double Game' Against Him

Pakistan: Ex-PM Imran Khan Accuses Ex-Army Chief General Bajwa Of 'Double Game' Against Him

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Up 1.63%, Dogecoin (DOGE) Up 2.27%, Ethereum (ETH) Up 2.97%

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Up 1.63%, Dogecoin (DOGE) Up 2.27%, Ethereum (ETH) Up 2.97%