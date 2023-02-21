Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

All Know Bhimashankar Jyotirling Is In Maharashtra: Fadnavis

Home National

All Know Bhimashankar Jyotirling Is In Maharashtra: Fadnavis

The Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday disputed the Assam government's claim that the Bhimashankar Jyotirling exists in the north-eastern state.

Devendra Fadnavis
All Know Bhimashankar Jyotirling Is In Maharashtra: Fadnavis PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Feb 2023 9:28 pm

Days after a controversy over the Assam government’s claims about the existence of ‘Bhimashankar Jyotirling’ in the north-eastern state, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said everyone is aware that the holy place is located in the western Indian state.

“Everyone is aware that Bhimashankar Jyotirling is in Maharashtra and nobody has any doubts over this,” Fadnavis told reporters on Tuesday.

“If I were to give an advertisement tomorrow claiming that Kamakhya temple is in Maharashtra, will Kamakhya temple come to Maharashtra? It will stay where it is, at Guwahati,” Fadnavis said.

Related stories

'Call Us Shiv Sena': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Two Naxalites Working In Security Firm, Car Showroom In Hyderabad Nabbed By Maharashtra Police

“I feel those raising such issues have no other issues to raise,” the senior BJP leader said.

The remarks by Fadnavis came after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday asserted that the Bhimashankar Jyotirling is situated in the ancient Kamrup region of the northeastern state.

During a visit to the ‘Bhimashankar Dham Jyotirling Temple’ at Pamohi in Guwahati, Sarma said the advent of ‘Bhimashankar Jyotirling’ took place in ‘Kamrup Pradesh’ as per the ‘Shiva Puran’.

"The ‘Puran’ has descriptions of Dakini hill, Kamrup, and the king of Kamrup. It is written in the ‘Shiv Puran’ that ‘Bhimashankar Jyotirling’ is in Kamrup. "This is our belief. Maharashtra may have its beliefs. Other places in India also have their beliefs regarding Lord Shiva," Sarma, also from BJP, had told reporters.

A controversy had recently erupted with leaders from Maharashtra cutting across political lines objecting to an Assam government advertisement with the claims.

According to Hindu mythology, a Jyotirling (column or pillar of light) is a devotional representation of Lord Shiva.

Traditionally, the Shiva temple at Bhimashankar near Pune in Maharashtra is considered to be among the 12 ‘Jyotirlingas’ in the country.

Sarma had also claimed that Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray faction lost its symbol as the fallout of the ‘Bhimashankar Jyotirling’ episode.

The Election Commission had on Friday recognised Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena, and ordered allocation of the 'bow and arrow' poll symbol to it, delivering a big blow to Uddhav, whose father Bal Thackeray founded the outfit in 1966.

The Akhil Bhartiya Tirth Purohit Mahasabha on Wednesday said the Assam government’s claim about the existence of Bhimashankar Jyotirling in that state was an attempt to distort religious history.

It said the Assam government recently released full-page advertisements in newspapers claiming Bhimashankar in Assam as one of the 12 Jyotirlingas and a call to pay obeisance to the deity on Maha Shivratri by visiting Bhimashankar Jyotirling in Assam was also given through the advertisement.

Tags

National Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis Bhimashankar Jyotirling Assam Northeastern Himanta Biswa Sarma Guwahati
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Nations: No Clarity On Neutrality, No Olympics For Russia

Nations: No Clarity On Neutrality, No Olympics For Russia

Karnataka Government Warns Action Against Two IAS, IPS Officers Amid Public Spat

Karnataka Government Warns Action Against Two IAS, IPS Officers Amid Public Spat