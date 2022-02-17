Thursday, Feb 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Akshaya Patra, NTT Ltd Hand Out 235 Android Tablets To Govt School Students In Bengaluru

The NTT is supporting Akshaya Patra’s Digital Education programme, which seeks to facilitate competency-based learning while focusing on inclusiveness and contributing to the government’s vision of Digital India, the foundation said.

Akshaya Patra, NTT Ltd Hand Out 235 Android Tablets To Govt School Students In Bengaluru
Akshaya Patra, NTT Ltd Hand Out 235 Android Tablets To Govt School Students In Bengaluru

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Feb 2022 9:00 pm

The Akshaya Patra Foundation and NTT Limited on Thursday collaborated to provide Android tablets to 235 students of Government Girls High School and Government Girls PUC in Basavanagudi to mark the launch of the organisation's Digital Education Initiative.
       

Akshaya Patra is implementing the initiative with the support of corporate donors and ed-tech platform BYJU’s to bridge the digital divide and further digital inclusiveness by providing students belonging to economically weaker sections of the society access to good quality, modern education for free, the Akshaya Patra Foundation said in a statement.
       

The NTT is supporting Akshaya Patra’s Digital Education programme, which seeks to facilitate competency-based learning while focusing on inclusiveness and contributing to the government’s vision of Digital India, the foundation said.
       

Related stories

3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Katra Belt Of J&K

CBI Questions Former Managing Director of ABG Shipyard Rishi Agarwal

Assam Logs 55 New COVID-19 Cases, Four More Deaths

"Each tablet is pre-installed with BYJU’s learning application to ensure that children have access to high-quality and tech-driven learning programmes. The tablets were distributed among students of eighth to 12th standards, providing them access to JEE, NEET and Karnataka CET preparation material," it added.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Government School Karnataka NTT Ltd Android Tablets School Students Akshaya Patra Bengaluru Bangalore
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Kerala Registers 8,655 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 319 Deaths

Kerala Registers 8,655 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 319 Deaths

347 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 5 More Deaths In Punjab

Delhi Govt Allows Women Candidates To Submit Applications For E-Auto Permits Till Feb 23

In Conversation with Yamini Ayiar, over the State Federalism in India

From Patchy Network To Lack Of Space, DU Students Recount Trouble Of Online Learning

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Patients lie on hospital beds as they wait at a temporary holding area outside Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Hospitals Overwhelmed Amid Surge In Covid Cases

Ukraine's Unity Day Ukrainian national flag waves over the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, just 40 kilometers (25 miles) from some of the tens of thousands of Russian troops massed at the border of Ukraine, feels particularly perilous.

People In Ukraine Celebrate 'Day Of Unity'

Rescue workers and residents search for victims in an area affected by landslides in Petropolis, Brazil.

Deadly Brazil Rains Set Off Mudslides, Several Dead

India's captain Rohit Sharma, right, and West Indies' captain Kieron Pollard greet each other after India won the first T20 cricket match against West Indies, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

IND v WI, 1st T20: Dream Debut For Ravi Bishnoi, India Keep West Indies Winless

Residents pose with the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics mascots ice sculptures and an illuminated torch on display with the ice sculptures lit by colorful lights at the Longqingxia Ice and Snow Festival, during the Lantern Festival in Yanqing district of Beijing.

Longqingxia Ice And Snow Festival