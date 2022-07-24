Sunday, Jul 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Akhilesh Yadav Unable To Tolerate Growing Stature Of Backward Class Leaders: Keshav Prasad Maurya

Keshav Prasad Maurya's comment assumes significance as it came minutes after tweets by the Samajwadi Party's letters to its ally and SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar and his uncle and PSPL chief Shivpal Yadav.

undefined
Keshav Prasad Maurya PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Jul 2022 8:42 am

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday accused the Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav of not being able to "tolerate" any leader from the backward caste whose stature is growing.

In a tweet in Hindi, Maurya said, "SP president Akhilesh Yadav jee, you are not able to tolerate the growing stature of any leaders of the backward class. You want that there should be no bigger OBC leader, and you are anti-backward. Did you make any OBC leader a deputy chief minister when you were the chief minister? The backwards have reposed their faith in (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi."

However, Keshav Prasad Maurya did not name any OBC leader in his tweet.

Related stories

Yogi Cabinet 2.0: Adityanath Retains Home, Keshav Prasad Maurya Gets Rural Development

UP Polls: BJP's Keshav Prasad Maurya Asks Akhilesh Yadav To Accept Defeat Before Vote Counting

Maurya's comment assumes significance as it came minutes after tweets by the Samajwadi Party's letters to its ally and SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar and his uncle and PSPL chief Shivpal Yadav that they "can go where he will get more respect".

Rajbhar had supported NDA presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu, breaking ranks with the opposition for the July 18 election that brought to the fore cracks in the anti-BJP grouping.

The opposition Samajwadi Party had fought the recent Uttar Pradesh assembly polls together with Jayant Chaudhary's RLD, Rajbhar's SBSP, Apna Dal (Kamerawadi), Keshav Dev Maurya's Mahan Dal and the Janwadi Party.

The Mahan Dal and the Janwadi Party have already severed ties with the SP. Apart from the SBSP, Shivpal Yadav's Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia also appeared to be inching closer to the ruling BJP over the past few months.

(with inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Keshav Prasad Maurya Akhilesh Yadav Narendra Modi Samajwadi Party Shivpal Yadav Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Will Continue Struggle Till Agnipath Scheme Is Withdrawn: RLD

Will Continue Struggle Till Agnipath Scheme Is Withdrawn: RLD

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Reaches Delhi To Discuss His Panchayat Minister's Allegations

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Reaches Delhi To Discuss His Panchayat Minister's Allegations