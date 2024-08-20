National

Ajmer 1992 Sex Scandal: Court Awards Life Imprisonment To 6 More Accused

Ajmer 1992 Sex Scandal: The school and college-going girls aged between 11 and 20 years were victimised by a gang.

POSCO court sentences 2 men to life imprisonment.(Representational image) |
POSCO court sentences 2 men to life imprisonment.(Representational image) | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Six more people have been sentenced to life imprisonment by a POSCO court in the sensational Ajmer sex scandal on Tuesday. The case reportedly involves rape and blackmail of over 100 girls.

Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court judge Ranjan Singh also slapped fines of Rs 5 lakh on each of the accused, reported PTI.

The report stated that prosecution counsel Virendra Singh said that Nafees Chishti, Naseem alias Tarzan, Salim Chishti, Iqbal Bhati, Sohail Gani and Sayed Zameer Hussain were convicted of being involved in the crime.

Bhati was brought to Ajmer from Delhi in an ambulance, it mentioned.

Ajmer 1992 rape case: The sex scandal came to light in 1992.

It is said that the school and college-going girls aged between 11 and 20 years were victimised by a gang, whose members befriended them and shot their photographs in compromising situations, and later raped them.

Man Sentenced To 5-Year Jail Term For Sexually Assaulting Minors - null
Mumbai School Teacher Gets 5-Year Jail Term For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girls

BY PTI

The victims studied in a famous private school in Ajmer. They were called to a farmhouse, where they were raped.

A total 18 people were reportedly involved in the case.

Singh said the first charge sheet in the case was filed against 12.

Case timeline:

Among the accused, Naseem alias Tarzan went absconding in 1994, and Jahur Chishti was found guilty under Section 377 (unnatural sex) and his case was transferred to another court.

The trial of Farooq Chishti ran separately after he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and he was given a life term in 2007. One of the accused committed suicide.

The other eight accused were sentenced to life imprisonment in 1998.

The second charge sheet was filed against Nafees Chishti, Salim Chishti, Iqbal Bhati, Sohail Gani, Sayed Zameer Hussain, and Almas who is still at large.

The remaining five -- Nafees Chishti, Salim Chishti, Iqbal Bhati, Sohail Gani, Sayed Zameer Hussain and another accused Naseem alias Tarzan -- named in the first charge sheet and went absconding -- were awarded life imprisonment on Tuesday.

The other accused, who were given punishment in the past, have either completed their terms or been acquitted by the courts.

Reportedly, a separate trial for these six was conducted because the investigation against them was kept pending at the time of the filing of the first charge sheet.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Robin Uthappa Offers Hope To People Fighting With Depression After Thorpe's Untimely Death
  2. Virat Kohli's 16 Years In International Cricket: Know Interesting Facts
  3. Bangladesh Unrest: ICC Women's T20 World Cup Shifted To United Arab Emirates
  4. India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: New York Pitch Gets 'Satisfactory' Rating
  5. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Prediction: Who Will Win, Pitch, Weather Report, H2H Record
Football News
  1. Leon Goretzka Will Be 'Full Member Of Squad' If He Stays, Says Bayern Munich Sporting Director
  2. Subroto Cup Sub-Junior Boys Tournament: Sri Lanka Schools FA, Minerva Public Record Big Wins
  3. FC Barcelona Reveal Glorious New Images Of Camp Nou; Capacity To Become 105,000
  4. Football Transfers: Jens Cajuste 'Excited' By Ipswich Loan Move From Napoli
  5. Bundesliga: Bayern Munich Confirm Josip Stanisic To Miss Start Of Season After Knee Surgery
Tennis News
  1. 'No Fault Found': Jannik Sinner Cleared After Twice Testing Positive For Banned Substance
  2. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner Tested Positive For Steroids Twice, But Will Not Be Suspended
  3. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner Overcomes 'Difficult Week' To Win Fifth ATP Title Of The Season
  4. Cincinnati Open: Sabalenka Downs Pegula To Win Sixth WTA 1000 Title
  5. Winston-Salem Open 2024: Sumit Nagal Bows Out In First Round
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ajmer 1992 Sex Scandal: Court Awards Life Imprisonment To 6 More Accused
  2. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Bengal Guv To Intervene After Family Faces Trouble; SC Urges Doctors To Resume Work
  3. Glory Unkept: A Poem For The Kolkata Rape And Murder Victim
  4. Union Ministers Among Contestants In BJP’s List For Rajya Sabha Bypolls On Sep 3
  5. What Made Champai Soren Contemplate Leaving JMM?
Entertainment News
  1. Stree Pradhan Samaj Ke Purush: Alternative Masculinities In Feminist Horror Hindi Cinema 
  2. Sydney Sweeney Set To Play Black Cat In Spider-Man 4? | Here's Everything We Know About The Viral Rumors
  3. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  4. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  5. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
US News
  1. Work And Wander: Best Destinations For Digital Nomads In 2024
  2. Snacks In Space: Doritos Launches 'Zero Gravity' Chips For Space Travel
  3. Special Time-Zone For Moon? Here’s What Astronomical Experts Suggest
  4. Taco Bell Brings Back Items From The 60s; Which Stores Offer The Limited Nostalgic Menu?
  5. TikTok Songs Of The Summer 2024 Revealed. See Which Songs Made The List
World News
  1. Iran Shuts Down The Last Language Institute Recognised By The German Embassy
  2. Work And Wander: Best Destinations For Digital Nomads In 2024
  3. Snacks In Space: Doritos Launches 'Zero Gravity' Chips For Space Travel
  4. Special Time-Zone For Moon? Here’s What Astronomical Experts Suggest
  5. Taco Bell Brings Back Items From The 60s; Which Stores Offer The Limited Nostalgic Menu?
Latest Stories
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: 2 More Arrested For 'Swapping' Blood Samples; Total 9 Persons Held So Far
  2. Rains In Delhi-NCR Cause Waterlogging; IMD Issues Alert For UP, Uttarakhand And More | Weather Wrap
  3. MPox Outbreak: Death Toll In Congo Nears 600 As Africa Waits For Vaccines
  4. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Bengal Guv To Intervene After Family Faces Trouble; SC Urges Doctors To Resume Work
  5. Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict: A Look At India's Cases At Court Of Arbitration For Sport Over The Years
  6. Today's Horoscope For August 20, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Bengal Govt Orders SIT Probe Into Corruption Allegations At RG Kar Medical Hospital
  8. MP: 7 Killed, 6 Injured After Auto Rickshaw Crashes Into Truck In Chhatarpur