Mumbai School Teacher Gets 5-Year Jail Term For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girls

A special court in Mumbai has sentenced a 28-year-old school teacher here to five years' rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting minor girl students.

A teacher is expected to act as a protector and such heinous acts by the accused have left a lifelong "psychological and emotional impact" on the victims, special judge Seema Jadhav said in the order on Tuesday. The accused, who worked as a teacher at a school in suburban Govandi, was held guilty under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act by the court.

He was accused of sexually assaulting three students, aged below 12, of his class. In the detailed order, available on Wednesday, the court said the accused is not a layman but a teacher, "the only career that influences other professions."

"Hence, the teacher is expected to act as a protector. Such heinous acts by the accused have cast a lifelong psychological and emotional impact on the victims," the judge said. The court also noted the teacher has no criminal antecedents.