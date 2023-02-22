Air India: Newark-Delhi Flight Carrying 300 Passengers Diverted To Stockholm Due To Oil Leak

After developing a technical snag, an Air India Newark (US)-Delhi flight (AI106) with nearly 300 passengers onboard made an emergency landing at Sweden's Stockholm airport on Wednesday.

It has been reported that the flight, operated with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, was diverted as it had an oil leak in one of the engines.

As per agency reports, all the passengers are safe.

#UPDATE | Air India US-Delhi flight diverted to Sweden’s Stockholm due to oil leak from aircraft engine: DGCA — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2023

A large number of fire engines were stationed at the airport as the flight made an emergency landing.

According to a a senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official, following the oil leak, the engine was shut down, and later the flight landed safely in Stockholm.

He also added that during the ground inspection, oil was seen coming out from the drain mast of engine two.

Earlier on Monday, an Air India flight from New York to Delhi was diverted to London due to a medical emergency.