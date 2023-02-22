Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Air India: Newark-Delhi Flight Carrying 300 Passengers Diverted To Stockholm Due To Oil Leak

As per agency reports, all the passengers are safe. A large number of fire engines were stationed at the airport as the flight made an emergency landing.

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Feb 2023 10:28 am

After developing a technical snag, an Air India Newark (US)-Delhi flight (AI106) with nearly 300 passengers onboard made an emergency landing at Sweden's Stockholm airport on Wednesday.

It has been reported that the flight, operated with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, was diverted as it had an oil leak in one of the engines.

As per agency reports, all the passengers are safe.

A large number of fire engines were stationed at the airport as the flight made an emergency landing.

According to a a senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official, following the oil leak, the engine was shut down, and later the flight landed safely in Stockholm.

He also added that during the ground inspection, oil was seen coming out from the drain mast of engine two.

Earlier on Monday, an Air India flight from New York to Delhi was diverted to London due to a medical emergency.

