Friday, May 20, 2022
Home National

Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Mumbai Airport After Engine Shuts Down Mid-Air

The pilots of the A320neo plane received a warning about high exhaust gas temperatures on one of the engines just minutes after the aircraft's departure from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport.

Representational Image PTI

Updated: 20 May 2022 1:55 pm

An A320neo plane of Tata Group-run Air India returned to the Mumbai airport just 27 minutes after take off as one of its engines shut down mid-air due to a technical issue, sources said on Friday.

Air India spokesperson said the passengers were flown to the destination Bengaluru after a change of aircraft on Thursday.

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation is conducting an investigation into this incident, sources said. The A320neo planes of Air India have CFM's Leap engines on them.

The pilots of the A320neo plane received a warning about high exhaust gas temperatures on one of the engines just minutes after the aircraft's departure from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport at 9.43 AM.

With that engine being shut down, the pilot landed back at the Mumbai airport at 10.10 AM, sources said.

When asked about the incident, Air India spokesperson said: "Air India accords top priority to safety and our crew are well adept at handling these situations. Our Engineering and Maintenance teams had immediately started looking into the issue."

"The scheduled flight had left with passengers to Bengaluru after a change of aircraft," the spokesperson added. 

