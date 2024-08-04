National

Ahead Of Students' Deaths In Delhi, Patna DM Warns To Seal Any Coaching Centre Running From Basement

Patna District Magistrate (DM) Chandrashekhar Singh, who has launched an inspection drive ever since three civil servant aspirants died in an institute in Delhi, said that so far no coaching centre here was found to be running from the basement.

Delhi coaching centre rajinder nagar
Security personnel stand guard near a UPSC exam coaching centre after three civil services aspirants died when the basement of the coaching centre was flooded by rainwater, in New Delhi, Sunday, July 28 Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Patna district administration on Sunday said that any coaching centre found to be running from the basement of a building in the district will be sealed forthwith.

Patna District Magistrate (DM) Chandrashekhar Singh, who has launched an inspection drive ever since three civil servant aspirants died in an institute in Delhi, said that so far no coaching centre here was found to be running from the basement.

"Officials of the district administration have been given clear instructions to immediately seal those coaching institutes which are running from the basement. This is simply a violation of the existing norms of running a coaching institute. However, so far district officials, who are conducting the inspection of coaching centres, have not found even a single institute in the state capital which is running from the basement," the DM told PTI on Sunday.

The Patna district administration has given a month to coaching institutes to fully comply with the rules. They must obtain mandatory registration to run coaching centres in the district. Strict action will be taken against those centres who fail to comply with the existing provisions after a month, the DM said.

"The district administration has so far (in the last six days) received applications from around 1,100 coaching centres in Patna for registration/renewal. Their applications are under process. The district administration has also decided to launch an online system of single Window Clearance' for all mandatory clearances/permissions to coaching institutes in the district ... .a portal will be launched for the purpose within a few days," said the DM.

The ongoing inspection of coaching institutes by the district officials has revealed that the majority of them are overcrowded and are running in crowded areas, he said. They have been categorically asked to ensure allocation of a minimum of one square metre for each student during a class/batch, said the DM, adding there should be sufficient infrastructure in proportion to the number of students enrolled.

"The owners of coaching institutes have also been asked to ensure that one entry and one exit point must be there in each classroom, specified under the existing provisions. We are concerned about the safety and security of students….we don't want to create any panic among the coaching centres in the district. Steps that are being taken are preventive measures," the DM said.

The state capital is seen as Bihar's 'coaching hub' attracting boys and girls from far-off places who want to appear in engineering, medical and civil services examinations.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd ODI: Men In Blue Need 241 Runs To Win The Match, Take Lead In Series
  2. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs SL Series Decider
  3. IND Vs SL Toss Update, 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka Win Toss, Opt To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka: Wanindu Hasaranga Ruled Out Of ODI Series To Further Deplete SL's Bowling
  5. R Ashwin Felt He Needed To 'Expand' His Game During IPL; This Is How He Did It
Football News
  1. Chelsea 2-4 Manchester City: Erling Haaland Hat-trick Downs Blues In Ohio
  2. Premier League Transfer News: West Ham Swoop For Leeds United Winger Summerville
  3. Alexander Sorloth Completes Atletico Madrid Move
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Host France Crash Out As Brazil And Germany Reach Last Four
  5. SPL: I Could Have Taken Eight Players Off At Half-Time, Says Rangers Boss Philippe Clement
Tennis News
  1. Washington Open: Top-Seeded Aryna Sabalenka Upset By Marie Bouzkova In Semi-Finals
  2. Paris Games 2024: Zheng Qinwen Scripts History - In Pics
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Lorenzo Musetti Ends Italy's Cenutry-long Wait With Victory Over Felix Auger Aliassime
  4. Paris Olympics Day 8, Top Pic: Qinwen Zheng Scripts History For China In Tennis Singles
  5. Paris Olympics: Qinwen Zheng Makes History With Victory Over Donna Vekic
Hockey News
  1. IND VS GB, Men's Hockey QFs Paris Olympics 2024: Clinical India Beat Great Britain In Shoot-Out To Enter Semifinals - In Pics
  2. India Vs Great Britain Highlights Hockey Quarterfinal, Paris Olympics: IND Through To Semis After Dramatic Shootout Victory
  3. Paris Olympics: India Get Past Great Britain In Dramatic Shootout Win To Book Place In Semifinal
  4. India Vs Great Britain, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GBR Quarter-Final Match On TV And Online
  5. IND Vs GB Hockey Quarter-Final, Paris Olympics: India Look To Seal Last-Four Berth - Preview

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ahead Of Students' Deaths In Delhi, Patna DM Warns To Seal Any Coaching Centre Running From Basement
  2. ‘Will Get Bihar Rid Of Nitish, Lalu’: Prashant Kishor
  3. Mumbai: Man Suffering From Depression Allegedly Strangles Wife Before Taking His Own Life
  4. Day In Pics: August 4, 2024
  5. Watch: Woman Falls Into Gorge In Satara While Trying To Take 'Selfie'; Rescued By Locals
Entertainment News
  1. 'Indian 2' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Kamal Haasan Starrer
  2. Dalljiet Kaur Files FIR Against Nikhil Patel On The Ground Of 'Cruelty'-Report
  3. Did Ayushmann Khurrana Exit Meghna Gulzar’s Film With Kareena Kapoor Khan? Here's What We Know
  4. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 9: Hugh Jackman-Ryan Reynolds Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark In India
  5. Sunidhi Chauhan Reveals Lobbying Exists In Music Industry; Says She Hasn't Been Paid For Singing In Many Films
US News
  1. Joe Rogan’s ‘Burn The Boats’: The Comedy Special Everyone’s Talking About For All The Wrong Reasons
  2. 'Sandwich With A Claw' Is New Yorkers’ Current Favorite Chicken Sandwich. Here’s Where To Find
  3. US Vs TikTok: Government Sues Social Media App Over Alleged Child Privacy Violations
  4. Why Gen X And Millennials Are More Prone To Cancer Than Ever Before
  5. You Won't Believe Why Luke Combs Wore Ted Karras' Cincy Hat On Stage
World News
  1. Middle East Tensions LIVE: Region On Edge; US, UK, France Urges Citizens To Leave Lebanon
  2. Joe Rogan’s ‘Burn The Boats’: The Comedy Special Everyone’s Talking About For All The Wrong Reasons
  3. 'Sandwich With A Claw' Is New Yorkers’ Current Favorite Chicken Sandwich. Here’s Where To Find
  4. 100 Arrested As Far-right Anti-immigrant Violent Clashes Spread Across UK
  5. Bangladesh Protests: 32 Killed In Fresh Clashes Between Protestors And Ruling Party Men
Latest Stories
  1. TN BJP Chief Takes Dig At DMK Ministers Stating Conflicting Opinion On Lord Ram | Who Said What?
  2. Himachal Pradesh: Met Office Issues 'Yellow' Alert Till Aug 7; Rescue Op for 45 Missing People Continues; 114 Roads Blocked
  3. IPS Officer Daljit Singh Chawdhary Takes Over As Director General Of BSF
  4. Imane Khelif Vs Janjaem Suwannapheng, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Boxing Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's 66kg Bout
  5. Leo Monthly Horoscope For August 2024: Check The Full Prediction
  6. Another 17-Year-Old Behind Wheels Kills 1, Injures Another In Kanpur; Horrifying Visuals Surface
  7. Ayodhya Gangrape Case: Akhilesh Yadav Demands DNA Test Of Accused; Nishad Chief Meets Victim; Bakery Bulldozed
  8. Weekly Horoscope For August 4th To August 10th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs