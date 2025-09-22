Adani Defamation Case: Journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta’s Appeal To Be Heard by District Court on September 23

Case to be heard on September 23, days after district court overturned similar order against four journalists.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Adani
Representational image Photo: File photo
Summary
  • Paranjoy Guha Thakurta’s appeal in Adani Enterprises defamation case was moved to district court.

  • Judge said transfer appropriate since same court recently quashed similar takedown order against other journalists.

  • District Judge Ashish Aggarwal, who overturned Sept 6 removal order on Sept 18, will hear Thakurta’s case on Sept 23.

Journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta's appeal was transferred by a Delhi court on Monday to the district court, which will hear the case on September 23.

The appeal, which on September 18 overturned an order directing four journalists to remove allegedly defamatory content against Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), will be heard by the same court.

Gautam Adani - | Photo: File Pic
Delhi High Court Restrains All, Activists, Journalists From Publishing Defamatory Content Against Adani Enterprises

BY Outlook News Desk

According to district judge Sunil Chaudhary, it would be appropriate to transfer a similar appeal because the judge had already considered the appeal from four other journalists and issued an order.

Ashish Aggarwal, the district judge, will hear the case on September 23.

Judge Aggarwal overturned the civil judge's judgment on September 18, stating that the removal of the articles through an ad interim ex parte order had "sweeping" effects and ultimately "declared the suit itself without a trial."

On September 6, in response to AEL's defamation complaint, a civil judge ordered ten defendants to remove the controversial content—such as articles and social media posts—that had previously been posted on websites and other platforms within a certain time frame.

The defendants in this action are John Doe, Dreamscape Network International Private Limited, Getup Limited, Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, Ravi Nair, Abir Dasgupta, Ayaskanta Das, Ayush Joshi, Bob Brown Foundation, and Domain Directors Private Limited, doing business as Instra.

With PTI inputs.

Published At:
