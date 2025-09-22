Adani Defamation Case: Journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta’s Appeal To Be Heard by District Court on September 23

Paranjoy Guha Thakurta’s appeal in Adani Enterprises defamation case was moved to district court.
Journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta's appeal was transferred by a Delhi court on Monday to the district court, which will hear the case on September 23.
The appeal, which on September 18 overturned an order directing four journalists to remove allegedly defamatory content against Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), will be heard by the same court.
According to district judge Sunil Chaudhary, it would be appropriate to transfer a similar appeal because the judge had already considered the appeal from four other journalists and issued an order.
Ashish Aggarwal, the district judge, will hear the case on September 23.
Judge Aggarwal overturned the civil judge's judgment on September 18, stating that the removal of the articles through an ad interim ex parte order had "sweeping" effects and ultimately "declared the suit itself without a trial."
On September 6, in response to AEL's defamation complaint, a civil judge ordered ten defendants to remove the controversial content—such as articles and social media posts—that had previously been posted on websites and other platforms within a certain time frame.
The defendants in this action are John Doe, Dreamscape Network International Private Limited, Getup Limited, Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, Ravi Nair, Abir Dasgupta, Ayaskanta Das, Ayush Joshi, Bob Brown Foundation, and Domain Directors Private Limited, doing business as Instra.
