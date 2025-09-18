Delhi Court Reserves Verdict on Gag Order Against Journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta in Adani Case

According to The Hindu, the judge noted that the defendants should have been allowed to be heard before such sweeping directions were issued. “While articles and posts spanning a substantial period were questioned by the plaintiff through the suit, the court didn’t deem it fit to grant an opportunity of hearing to the defendants before passing the impugned order. In my opinion, the civil judge ought to have granted that opportunity before passing an order which had the impact of prima facie declaring articles are defamatory and even directing their removal,” the judge said.