Delhi High Court Restrains All, Activists, Journalists From Publishing Defamatory Content Against Adani Enterprises

The court noted, as cited by Bar and Bench, there was a “prima facie case” in favour of AEL, emphasising that continued sharing of such reports could cause “incalculable damage” and amount to a media trial. It restrained the defendants from making further unverified statements about the company and allowed AEL to notify additional links for takedown. Intermediaries such as Google, YouTube, and X have also been directed to remove or disable access to flagged material within 36 hours if requested.