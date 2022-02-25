Friday, Feb 25, 2022
Active COVID-19 Cases In Puducherry Down To 202

The test positivity rate was 0.83 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.70 per cent, respectively.

photo for representational purposes only PTI photo

Updated: 25 Feb 2022 8:36 pm

Puducherry recorded 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the overall tally in the Union Territory to 1,65,690. In a press release, Director of Health G Sriramulu said the new cases were identified after examining 1,689 samples. The cases were reported in Puducherry (12) and Yanam (two).
       

Karaikal and Mahe regions did not register any new case, the Director said. The active cases in the UT stood at 202 comprising 19 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and 183 patients recovering in-home quarantine.
       

Sriramulu said 39 patients have been discharged, and the overall recoveries so far were 1,63,528. No new fatality was reported in the UT in the last 24 hours, and the death toll remained at 1,960.
       

The test positivity rate was 0.83 per cent, while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.70 per cent, respectively. The health department has tested 22,10,874 samples so far and found 18,55,951 samples to be negative.
       

The Director said the department has administered 15,85,584 doses till now which comprised 9,30,624 first doses, 6,42,703 second doses and 12,257 booster doses.

With PTI inputs.

